Creating A Keepsake Corner

As we say goodbye to 2017 and usher in 2018, this is a good time to bring out the big trash bags and get rid of the clutter. Recently, I chose to clean out my home office desk. At first, it was easy throwing out items that never should’ve found their way into my office in the first place. However, that “stuff” did not begin to fill my large black trash bag or make space in my jam-packed drawers. Honestly, it’s like a scale, easy to put on the weight and difficult to take it off. I made piles and piles of pictures, stationary, notes, accessories (I have three pairs of scissors, three pencil sharpeners, and an abundance of pencils that need sharpened.) to eliminate and organize. Instantly, I realized I have a shortage of rubber bands. “Someone please buy rubber bands during the next Target run.” Nearly three days later, nobody can remember rubber bands—proof our world is getting more and more virtual.

Obviously, getting anyone to remember to buy rubber bands is a real stretch. In sorting through my piles, the real challenge is the items I consider to be “keepsake”: a postcard my mom sent of our little town while I was away at college that I presume she stuck inside a lengthy letter because the inscription simply reads, “See you at Thanksgiving,” a hand scrawled note from my father again from when I was away at college, “I made a deposit for you, make it last. See you at Christmas. Love, Daddy,” a variety of keychains, a seashell from Dewey Beach (marked DB ’83), and a few inscribed or dated matchbooks. What makes these items keepsakes? Well, for starters, I graduated from college in 1984. Their age alone makes the ones from my parents special. As for the keychains, they bring back sweet memories of college visits with my own daughters, The Plaza keychain with the spare set of keys to our first home (I know they were supposed to be turned in at the closing), and a few more handwritten notes that warm my heart.

The term “keepsake” varies in definition from “a small item kept in memory of a person who gave it or originally owned it” to “something kept or given to be kept as a memento.” I tend to define my own keepsakes, which is probably why I have so many. I do attach them to people who are from my past or present and have comforted me with inspiring thoughts, praise, and kindness.

In a time when we wear bracelets to declare our feelings or remind us of our strengths, wouldn’t it be nice to open a drawer and rediscover handwritten notes of caring, or a special item from a loved one or dear friend? We all have that junk drawer. Why not have a place within our grasp to remind us of those we love and their thoughtfulness? Call it the Keepsake Drawer, or, perhaps, a Keepsake Corner in the back of a deep drawer? Finding inspiration, gratitude, and kindness is something we don’t need to search for; it’s right there where you left it, in the Keepsake Corner. Mementos from our past can brighten up a difficult day, especially the items we hold dear to our hearts, those small ones from someone special or that offer a special memory and hold deep meaning. Why not be that person who touches someone with kindness or inspiration and create a keepsake for someone? It can be handwritten, hand crafted, or a significant charm, proverb or saying that determines what that person means to you and visa versa. Rather than clutter, building bulk in a Keepsake Corner brings depth to one’s heart.