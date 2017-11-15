CREATING A SUCCESSFUL VIDEO BLOG

Videoblogs are becoming extremely popular, from just being a traditional hobby this can turn into a successful business. How to learn how to create interesting videos, how to find your audience and become popular on YouTube? The answers to these and other questions is all here.

CHOOSING A PERFECT THEME

Choosing a theme for a video blog is the first and most important step for your future channel. There few must follow conditions. First, be sure to choose a topic that you like. Excitement in your eyes and sincerity will immediately have an audience. Secondly, you must be a professional in your field. Mistakes and uncertainties lead to distrust from the audience - they will never look back again.

MAKING IT INTERESTING AND FINDING AN AUDIENCE

On YouTube, there is a large number of video and a wide selection of content, so the ease of detection is very important. Be sure to think through the headlines, description and tags for each video. The description is a valuable source of information about the content of the video for viewers and for the YouTube search engines. Use keywords, so that they fully describe the essence of the video. A competently selected headline and tags help YouTube determine the category for the video and thereby increase its views.

Watched the video or not, viewers decide from the first shots, so it's important to interest the audience from the very beginning. Think about the content of each video, will viewer be interested and be encouraged to share in social networks with friends? Would you recommend your channel to others? Are your videos interesting or useful? How do they differ from other channels? If you manage to intrigue the audience at the beginning, then, most likely, the video will be watched till the end. Videos that are completely watched by users are more likely to appear on YouTube search results than those that are discovered, but not searched.

Another way to get subscribers is to collaborate with other channels. Find YouTube sponsors who shoot related videos. Communicate, recommend each other's channels, shoot joint videos, create common themes and playlists. All this will help you to acquire a new audience for your channel. You can also Transcript your video.

And, of course, do not forget to upload the video regularly. Constantly look for new topics, explore your area and surprise admirers. It is also important to monitor the trends of search queries. When a holiday approaches, many people are looking for video on this topic. For example, by the New Year, girls want to know which make-up is best done on a festive night, and on May holidays are looking for tips for outdoor activities. Think about how to account for these trends on your channel, and your videos will appear more often in search results and related videos.

TECHNOLOGY NEEDED TO SHOOT A BEAUTIFUL VIDEO

When you shoot a video, you have to think through every detail. This is the background and the absence of extraneous noise, and, of course, a good technique for shooting. Try to use high-quality equipment, not the phone. Therefore, beforehand get a digital Full HD-camera or a camera with Full HD-video and a microphone.

SIMPLE PROGRAMS FOR VIDEO PROCESSING.

The viewer likes a high quality picture, with correctly mounted transitions and effects. To do this, you need to master the programs for processing photos and videos. Fortunately, such programs are now a large number of both for professionals, and for fans of photo and video. For photo processing, you can recommend Adobe Photoshop or Adobe Photoshop Lightroom. And for video editing and editing, we recommend using Movie Maker, Adobe Premiere and Corel Video Studio. These are just some examples of programs for shooting. What kind of program you use, it does not matter, the main thing is that you understand it well and achieve the desired effect.

LEARNING TO WORK PROPERLY

In addition to high-quality equipment and programs for video processing, when creating a video, you need to pay attention to a few more points.

First, watch closely how you behave. When you are shooting a video, tell it so that you are interested in listening, and at the same time watch your reaction. The viewer immediately feels uncertainty, excitement and tension. You can beforehand write down the strong points. But do not try to remember the whole texts and retell – definitely be boring to listen. Make sure that your video accompanies quality sound without any interference. Also, never cut off a video. Be sure to create your greeting and the ending.

For a blog to become popular enough to find a unique topic. And what could be more unique than yourself? We are unusual from fingerprints to the ends of the hair: our thoughts, knowledge, skills and it’s all worth sharing. So listen to yourself - what do you want to tell the world about?