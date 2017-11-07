Creating Company Culture with Airtame

Look ma, no wires!

Building a successful startup is a phenomenal challenge. Just the act of starting up takes guts, foresight and a major shift from your comfort zone but it’s doable with the right motivation and a little guidance. Making it work however, that’s another story.

Finding product market fit, raising money and acquiring customers all get talked about a lot on this particular journey, and with good reason, but what about creating company culture as a means to succeed?

I don’t mean just the coffee on tap and table tennis facilities, I mean really creating an environment where people can build a company and grow together.

I’ve been interested in this for a long time so I was delighted to get the chance to go deep with some of the guys and girls who are really doing it right.

I sat down with Airtame this week to see how this gem from Copenhagen, Denmark, grew to over fifty people now from it’s humble beginnings of a four man founding team only a few years ago. It was great to get the opportunity to ask their CEO Jonas some questions and generally poke around at the business.

Coincidentally, I was lucky enough to be at their Indiegogo launch party by chance around four years ago. I’d only been in Copenhagen for a few weeks at the time and heard about a cool place that startups worked from so I got to visit Founders House and on that exact day, 4 guys from Airtame were announcing their crowdfunding campaign. They went on to raise over $1.5m through that, but I wondered about all the little details up to that point and then how Attila, Brian, Marius and Jonas, the team behind the stick, used their crowd investment to grow.

So naturally I asked them some questions. Easy one first:

Me: Can you start by giving us the lowdown on Airtame?

Jonas: Sure. Airtame is a device for streaming content wirelessly. All you have to do is plug it into the HDMI port on your TV or projector and you'll be able to share your screen from any device. We have over 50 employees and serve north of 10k customers right now! Our superstar list includes: Hult International Business School, Daniel Wellington (the fastest growing company in EU according to Inc.com) and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Our device can be found in classrooms and meeting rooms all the way from the US to Australia and the UK.

Me: Was it the crowdfunding campaign that really got Airtame moving in the right direction?

Jonas: Kind of. We chose to launch on Indiegogo to validate our initial prototype and idea, raise the first money to be able to set Airtame into production and create some early buzz around it, to help us in future dialogue with employees, partners and investors.

Basically we wanted to make sure that we were building the right thing from the beginning and make sure that people were excited about it which would help us to run faster with better people and partners.

Me: When did you first start thinking about company culture and how did you go about implementing your vision?

Jonas: From day one. And we have invested in it every day since. You could write books about how to implement and build a great culture, but in short it's about hiring well and investing in the people you have onboard.

Me: Do you feel that company culture is something you can change once you get past 10 people?

Jonas: I do. Because the culture, I believe, is the shared beliefs, values, behaviour and traditions of the people working there. So simply put, you can change the people and change the culture. Easier said than done however.

Me: How painful or seamless was growing the company from 5 to 50 people? What does your recruitment process look like?

Jonas: It was challenging, fun and a great learning experience :-)

Our recruitment process is a mix of employee referrals which is priority number 1, direct head-hunting and application screenings, tests and interviews. And it's getting better each day. We're not perfect yet.

Me: What was the most important action you’ve recently taken to harness culture at Airtame?

Jonas: I’m glad you ask that because not more than a month and a half ago, the Airtame team packed our laptops and sunglasses and embarked on a 10-day workathon in Corfu, Greece. We took our company of 54 people and turned a hotel in Greece into the ultimate team bonding experience. After the trip, I also gathered feedback from the entire team and the results were quite stunning. 98% of our team member felt closer to their teammates and 93% felt they could trust their teammates more. These kind of numbers prove what I already knew from our previous workathons, and that is that investing in team culture will always pay off.

Me: What’s your top tip about crafting a meaningful culture and what was a key lesson you learned about managing people along the way?

Jonas: In today’s day and age you need to create a great product, a great culture and a great category all at the same time. The old saying goes "Culture eats strategy for breakfast" but I think you should rephrase it to be something along the lines of "Building an extraordinary company takes feeding it all day. Give it product building for breakfast, culture building for lunch and category building for dinner each day and better your odds of success massively."

I like that..

Airtame just released the third version of their hugely popular product. You can learn more about it here.