Creating Joyful Experiences for Your Employees

There’s been a lot of talk about joy lately. Sheryl Sandberg spoke of joy in her new book, Option B , making the connection between joy and resilience, saying, “…moments of joy don’t just give us happiness — they also give us more strength. They make life worth living, especially amidst hardship.” Brene Brown is also a strong proponent of the value of joy in one’s life: “Joy collected over time, fuels resilience- ensuring we’ll have reservoirs of emotional strength when hard things do happen.” But while observing how valuable joy is to making life worthwhile, Brown has also found that “There is no emotion harder to feel than joy because we are so afraid it won’t last.”

Now there are a lot of things in life that can help build or destroy joy. But one of the most significant and ongoing contributors to your sense of joy is your work and workplace experiences. Not only does work consume an inordinate amount of your life, but it is also a powerful contributor in shaping your identity as an individual. Work touches upon all of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs- from physiological (you need to work to be able to eat and have shelter) all the way up to self-actualization (work can provide profound meaning and purpose). And while some lucky individuals are achieving a great sense of joy out of their work today, many are not. Job satisfaction is low and stress at work is high. According to the American Institute of Stress:

· 40% of workers reported their job was very or extremely stressful

· 25% view their jobs as the number one stressor in their lives

Poor job satisfaction and work-related stress is correlated to isolated/damaged relationships, more frequent sickness, weight gain, lack of sleep, and higher risk of serious illness. People are also inclined to turn to illegal drugs and alcohol to cope with workplace stress.

The stress being experienced by so many workers today is not only having a huge impact on their own lives, there is a major cost to employers tied to this as well. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, the majority of workers say that stress impacts their job performance, their relationship with their coworkers, and their quality of work. The UK Health and Safety Executive reported that stress accounted for 45% of all working days lost in the UK in 2016.

What can be done about this? How can we reduce stress and enhance joy? Individuals have various coping mechanisms available – mindfulness, meditation, practicing gratitude…and many more. But employers should also play a more active role in developing a workplace that is conducive to creating a positive environment where their employees can thrive and achieve joyfulness.

This can be done through focused Human Experience Design. As a note, many refer to employee-centered experience design as “employee experience”, which is certainly applicable. I personally prefer to refer to this as human experience to serve as a helpful reminder that we experience all aspects of our life as the complete humans we embody, not separately as ‘workers’. And so work experiences should not only address the needs of an employee but rather the needs of the individual as a whole person.

By my definition – “The goal of human experience design in the workplace is to, through the intentional and conscientious design of moments that matter, enable the development of sustainable joy in employees.”

If you are thinking that a focus on “joy” is too narrow, keep in mind that joy is not simply a synonym for happiness. Happiness is temporary and externally driven, resulting in the outward expression of elation. Joy, on the other hand, is lasting and internally driven and results in inward peace and contentment. Genuine joy is not be built strictly upon happy experiences. Sometimes, very uncomfortable and even upsetting experiences can lead to eventual joy. For example, an employee being stretched outside their comfort zone to take on a new project or position may feel fear and anxiety at the time. But the growth they experience during the process and the pride they feel upon achieving successes they didn’t believe they could do will certainly help foster joy.