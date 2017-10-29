Creating New Doing Paths

Sometimes the events in our lives lead to some wonderful new ways to approach completing.

My right shoulder rotator cuff needs restoring and the way to complete that seems to be not using my right hand and arm on the computer. Yikes? My trackpad is now on the opposite side. Talk about patience and slowing down. At the same time, I am having fun discovering the creativity available in using the opposite hand to work on the computer. I am seeing things clearer and being creative with this new left-handed way of doing.

So I am inspiring myself to keep finding new doing/completing paths.

My chiropractor taught me his form of Tai Chi which he calls Fake Tai Chi. Fake because there is no wrong way to do it. Before you begin you tell yourself you are the master of all Tai Chi masters and then you begin to move however you move. It is fun and it is working. Not having to remember the feet or hand positions is freeing me to just let my body flow. Very uplifting and my body is benefiting.

This week I was listening to a very soothing instrumental piece of music and turned it down when the phone rang. I forgot that it was playing as it was barely audible. It repeated on iTunes for the rest of the day. I realized I completed the day feeling relaxed and nourished, not words I would use to describe working at my computer, and I believe it was because of the music playing in the background.

When traveling to Los Angeles (two hours south) I usually drive the most direct route which is on the 405 freeway. But I live in California and close to the Pacific Coast Highway. What was I thinking? My new doing path is driving the PCH looking at the ocean (more peaceful than the freeway) regardless of the 10-15 minutes of added travel time. I complete the drive more refreshed and with a great deal of gratitude.

Completing is all about staying engaged and fully participating. Receiving these new ways of doing this week gave me energy. It asks me to be creative and inventive and stay open to expanding how I think and what I do.

May I keep receiving more and more of these new doing paths for completing.

Martha Invitations

1. Delegate to Siri the making of appointments. She’s pretty good.

2. Practice eating with your other hand and watch what happens.

3. Ask yourself what new doing path you can travel today.