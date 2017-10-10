Creating Your Now

Born to young parents in Houston and was raised by his grandparents. That being said, most have dubbed him as having an old soul. Even though he was raised in lower income housing, he knew that didn’t have to be his future. His parents were so young that he was basically raised along side them. Yet he always KNEW there was something wonderful, something great, and something phenomenal just beyond the struggle. Called to the ministry of raising up a generation after God’s Heart he started preaching at age 16, at age 18 he founded a church out of his dorm lobby and was ordained pastor by Bishop TD Jakes & The Potter’s House International Pastoral Alliance. That still wasn't enough. He wanted to start a non-profit organization to further help ‘his people’. His dream was to have a non-profit organization that would help people get started with their own businesses. Still so young, JD Mosley felt his calling was to help people get the financial freedom that they so badly needed. Upon finding out how costly the process could be, this young/old soul decided yet again take his destiny into his own hands. The entire summer between graduating from high school and starting college was dedicated to researching grant writing and how to get a 501C3. Through actions such as those, JD was able to be the walking billboard for what your life can look like when you decide to “Create Your Now”. Fast forward to today, Mr. Mosely has been able to develop a system for helping people step into their greatness. Due to his upbringing and early personal struggles, JD has not only grown his conviction in what your “Now” can look like, he has been able to say he is a product of his own program. Like everything else, at a young age JD became a husband, a father, and a divorcee. As a single father, he had to forge ahead for his family. Never wavering in his faith and his determination, Mr. Mosley knew that the definition of NOW could be anything one made it. So for him, he wanted to make sure that his walk inspired others and lessons were learned and profits gained. Thus the program “Creating Your Now” was born. Through this revolutionary coaching program, aptly titled “Creating Your Now” JD has been able to help people of all ages that come from different socioeconomic backgrounds and totally turn their financial circumstances around. One of his success stories is coaching a retiree who was about to lose her home, and guide her into how to save her home and further that success by opening up multiple businesses. As impactful as his mission may be, JD Mosley is still creating goals and breaking barriers. One of his current goals is to grow thousands of families and help them “Create Their Now”. That may be different for each family or individual. But regardless of the differences, one thing remains constant. Faith and patience will prevail if you find a system that works for your good. To learn more about JD Mosley and “Creating Your Now’, you can find him on Facebook @JD Mosley, The Advisor. On Instagram and Twitter it’s @TheAdvisor JD.