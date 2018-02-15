HUFFPOST FINDS
14 Creative Places To Get Your Save-The-Dates Made

From Etsy to Minted, it's one less thing you have to worry about for your wedding 🙏🏽

By Amanda Pena

Unlike wedding invitations, save-the-dates are a less formal way to tell your loved ones that you’re getting married. It’s an opportunity for you to have some fun with the announcement whether through a kitschy magnet, a cheeky greeting card, or a cute keepsake that will stay with your guests forever.

Wedding planning can get a bit chaotic at times, so we’ve done the work for you and rounded up some of our favorite places to get unique and creative save-the-dates made.

Take a look below:

  • 1 Zazzle
    Zazzle
    Zazzle is home to tons of designers selling their art, making it possible for you to create any sort of product you want.
  • 2 Minted
    Minted
    Minted features exceptionally beautiful designs from a large marketplace of independent artists so you're getting a truly unique product every time.
  • 3 Paradise Invitations
    Etsy
    If you're going for a classier look for your save the dates, check out this Australian Etsy shop that offers high quality stationery.
  • 4 William Arthur
    William Arthur
    If you're planning an elegant affair, William Arthur is an excellent option for a more classic save the date.
  • 5 Magnets As You Please
    Etsy
    If you're as obsessed with these adorable magnets as we are, why not turn them into your next save the date? For under $1.30 for a single magnet, it's a cute keepsake for both you and your guests. 
  • 6 Walgreens
    Walgreens
    Walgreens photo center is a cost-effective option for save the dates. Print your own photos for as low as .85 each with same-day pickup. 
  • 7 Snapfish
    Snapfish
    Snapfish makes it fun and super affordable to bring your personal pictures to life through save the dates, photo books, mugs, and more.
  • 8 Paper Source
    Paper Source
    We're hypnotized by Paper Source's creative designs for a fun, quirky save the date.
  • 9 Etchey
    Etsy
    This Etsy shop is full of quality, personalized gifts at extremely reasonable prices.
  • 10 All In Cork
    Etsy
    Switch up the typical save the date with a cork from All In Cork to remind everyone of your big day.
  • 11 Level 33 Graphics
    Etsy
    At an average price of .95 per card, Level 33 offers you exceptional digital designs for a fraction of what you'd pay elsewhere.
  • 12 Just Jack Personalised
    Etsy
    These magnetic save the date tags with twine from Just Jack are not only unique but surprisingly affordable for how intricate each card is.  
  • 13 Shutterfly
    Shutterfly
    While Shutterfly can be a bit of a pricier option, you can't beat the quality of their products ranging from photo books, to save the dates, to wedding invites, and more.
  • 14 Cardcandy
    Etsy
    Cardcandy's products are printed on luxurious card stock to help produce vibrant prints for any sort of photo purpose.

