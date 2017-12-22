Craig K. Comstock, Contributor
author, TV host, social commentator, former foundation director

Creativity

12/22/2017 02:27 pm ET
Shoshanah Dubiner
LAVA FLOW

At least since 1967 I have been interested in creativity. I don't know how creative I’ve been in my own work, though I’ve tried while doing number of books (some in collaboration with mentors and friends), serving as a research director (mainly in the 1970s), painting and also traveling as a “citizen diplomat” (mainly in the 1980s), writing poetry and biography (mainly in the 1990s), and hosing a TV show, submitting internet articles, and producing “The Gratitude Trilogy” of books (mainly in the 2010s).

Before retirement I was probably most useful to others as a “book creation coach” (my sister’s designation) working with private clients who, in my view, were nudging our culture in the right directions.

With this background I am impressed by the improbability and messiness of creativity. The following articles are not only about my own efforts but also about what I have noticed in the work of others. They are listed in inverse order of posting, preceded by brief explanatory phrases:

Exploring how professors can do a better job: “Improvement of Teaching

Learing that a task is “impossible but necessary”: “Prelude to a Challenge

Practicing not to think: “Doing Nothing” and “Powder on Dawn Ridge

Pondering another way of looking at culture: “Merits of Play”

Brining out what had been hidden: “Neglected Art

Goofing around as kids: “A Rocket Just Like the Grownups””

Learning to tolerate failure: “An Approach to the Messy Business of Creation

Enlarging Our Ideas: “Are People Even More Astonishing Than We’ve Assumed?”

Expressing thanks: “Starting a Gratitude Practice

Using mindful molecules respectfully: “Psychedelic renaissance” and “Cleansing the Doors of Perception”

Jumping outside the box: “Importing That Shimmer

Harnessing the power of “as if”: “Social Invention in Moscow

Cultivating surprise: “Running with Deer” and “Surprised by Joy””

Looking for a strategy of peace: “Counter-intuitive Methods

Staying open to conjecture: “Crazy Enough to eb Correct”

Inventing a game: “Reframing a Task

Saying it in verse: “Grandmother Moon,” “Raven in the Stern,: and “Brothers in the Market of Rugs”

Starting something you don’t know how to do: “Yes, But What Does It Mean?” and “Playing at Any Old Age

Imagining the life of somebody else: “A Sense of Wonder”

Being inspired by others: “An Incubator for Social Inventions

Finding the magic is starting: “Lessons from Starting a School

Trying what seems impossible: “Encounters with JFK” and “Le Monde in English

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Creativity

CONVERSATIONS