At least since 1967 I have been interested in creativity. I don't know how creative I’ve been in my own work, though I’ve tried while doing number of books (some in collaboration with mentors and friends), serving as a research director (mainly in the 1970s), painting and also traveling as a “citizen diplomat” (mainly in the 1980s), writing poetry and biography (mainly in the 1990s), and hosing a TV show, submitting internet articles, and producing “The Gratitude Trilogy” of books (mainly in the 2010s).
Before retirement I was probably most useful to others as a “book creation coach” (my sister’s designation) working with private clients who, in my view, were nudging our culture in the right directions.
With this background I am impressed by the improbability and messiness of creativity. The following articles are not only about my own efforts but also about what I have noticed in the work of others. They are listed in inverse order of posting, preceded by brief explanatory phrases:
Exploring how professors can do a better job: “Improvement of Teaching”
Learing that a task is “impossible but necessary”: “Prelude to a Challenge”
Practicing not to think: “Doing Nothing” and “Powder on Dawn Ridge”
Pondering another way of looking at culture: “Merits of Play”
Brining out what had been hidden: “Neglected Art”
Goofing around as kids: “A Rocket Just Like the Grownups””
Learning to tolerate failure: “An Approach to the Messy Business of Creation”
Enlarging Our Ideas: “Are People Even More Astonishing Than We’ve Assumed?”
Expressing thanks: “Starting a Gratitude Practice”
Using mindful molecules respectfully: “Psychedelic renaissance” and “Cleansing the Doors of Perception”
Jumping outside the box: “Importing That Shimmer”
Harnessing the power of “as if”: “Social Invention in Moscow”
Cultivating surprise: “Running with Deer” and “Surprised by Joy””
Looking for a strategy of peace: “Counter-intuitive Methods”
Staying open to conjecture: “Crazy Enough to eb Correct”
Inventing a game: “Reframing a Task”
Saying it in verse: “Grandmother Moon,” “Raven in the Stern,: and “Brothers in the Market of Rugs”
Starting something you don’t know how to do: “Yes, But What Does It Mean?” and “Playing at Any Old Age”
Imagining the life of somebody else: “A Sense of Wonder”
Being inspired by others: “An Incubator for Social Inventions”
Finding the magic is starting: “Lessons from Starting a School”
Trying what seems impossible: “Encounters with JFK” and “Le Monde in English”