At least since 1967 I have been interested in creativity. I don't know how creative I’ve been in my own work, though I’ve tried while doing number of books (some in collaboration with mentors and friends), serving as a research director (mainly in the 1970s), painting and also traveling as a “citizen diplomat” (mainly in the 1980s), writing poetry and biography (mainly in the 1990s), and hosing a TV show, submitting internet articles, and producing “The Gratitude Trilogy” of books (mainly in the 2010s).

Before retirement I was probably most useful to others as a “book creation coach” (my sister’s designation) working with private clients who, in my view, were nudging our culture in the right directions.

With this background I am impressed by the improbability and messiness of creativity. The following articles are not only about my own efforts but also about what I have noticed in the work of others. They are listed in inverse order of posting, preceded by brief explanatory phrases:

Exploring how professors can do a better job: “Improvement of Teaching”

Learing that a task is “impossible but necessary”: “Prelude to a Challenge”

Pondering another way of looking at culture: “Merits of Play”

Brining out what had been hidden: “Neglected Art”

Goofing around as kids: “A Rocket Just Like the Grownups””

Learning to tolerate failure: “An Approach to the Messy Business of Creation”

Expressing thanks: “Starting a Gratitude Practice”

Jumping outside the box: “Importing That Shimmer”

Harnessing the power of “as if”: “Social Invention in Moscow”

Looking for a strategy of peace: “Counter-intuitive Methods”

Staying open to conjecture: “Crazy Enough to eb Correct”

Inventing a game: “Reframing a Task”

Imagining the life of somebody else: “A Sense of Wonder”

Being inspired by others: “An Incubator for Social Inventions”