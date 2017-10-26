Credit Card Companies Make Strange Bedfellows: Uber and Barclays Release a Visa Card

Barclays Bank is 327 years old. Uber is 7 years old. But despite the age gap, they’re getting married in the form of a new credit card. And the card is a millennial darling. It lets you earn points for riding with Uber and also get cash back on a number of items that have great Uber rider appeal.

For those of us who track these things, it’s another data point that proves new Fintech (and new age disruptors like Uber) will need the staid banking industry to reach customers who want new services with the protections of old banking.

With true millennial appeal, the card has no annual fee and offers generous cashback benefits: 4% cash back on restaurants, 3% back on airfare and hotels, 2% back on entertainment like Netflix, Spotify and movies, and 1% back on everything else. The cash back offers can be redeemed as Uber Point, gift cards or cash. And the Uber card becomes the card associated with your Uber Account. Other niceties include mobile insurance for your phone.

Barclays/Uber

You can imagine the scenario. Young millennial calls Uber. Enters car. Immediately fiddles with mobile phone and sees ads for nearby restaurants/bars and activities. Captive in the Uber, they’re likely to engage in a little retail therapy. And, the more you use the card the better it learns what you like and surfaces those offers.

The Uber card is the first card offering from a ride sharing company. It supports the kinds of things millennials love, including cash back on everything from Uber Eats to Airbnb.

And in other brownie points for the sagaciousness, Barclays Bank also announced that it has teamed up with Clinc, a natural language personal finance manager/fintech company, to help people explore and manage their finances with a natural language interface.