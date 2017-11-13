Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomes His Third Child Within Months

Now he has more than a hat trick in his brood.
Portuguese soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo has welcomed his fourth child ― and we presume she came out kicking.
The 32-year-old Real Madrid star announced Sunday to his 115 million followers on Instagram that his model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez delivered a healthy baby girl. Name: Alana Martina. Genes: Otherworldly.
The beaming mother and father, plus Ronaldo’s 7-year-old son Cristiano Jr., shared a cute snap with the new arrival. Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese that mom and baby are doing well, and they’re all very happy.
Yep, we can see that.
Alana is the couple’s first child. In addition to Cristiano Jr., Ronaldo has twins, born in June to an unidentified surrogate mother.
