Cristiano Ronaldo Says He And Lawyers 'Confident' Amid Rape Accusation

Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo seems unbothered by a rape allegation from 2009 that recently became public after the victim attempted to nullify the nondisclosure agreement with the star athlete.

“I’m not going to lie in this situation,” Ronaldo, 33, said during a press conference in Manchester, England, on Monday before a match. “I’m very happy. My lawyers, they are confident, and, of course, I am, too. The most important is I enjoy the football; I enjoy my life. The rest, I have people who take care of my life.”

Last month, Las Vegas resident Kathryn Mayorga publicly accused Ronaldo of raping her in a hotel room nine years ago when she was 25 years old. Mayorga said she had originally agreed to an out-of-court settlement of $375,000 and signed a non-disclosure agreement.

She recently filed a civil suit to have the nondisclosure agreement thrown out, and Las Vegas police have already re-opened her case.

When asked how he feels about being a role model, Ronaldo said he “100 percent” knows he has to set a good example for young players and kids.

“I know I am an example. I know, 100 percent. On the pitch and outside the pitch,” he said.

“So I am always smiling; I am a happy man. I’m blessed that I play in a fantastic club; I have a fantastic family; I have four kids; I am healthy. I have everything,” Ronaldo continued. “So the rest, it doesn’t interfere on me.”

Ronaldo first responded to the allegations earlier this month, calling the accusations “fake news” in a video posted on Instagram Live.