Critics Choice Awards 2018

1. While other shows give out awards based on votes by insiders like the Oscars, the Emmys, and the SAG awards, and the Golden Globes are given by fewer than 100 non-US reporters, the Critics Choice awards are decided by people whose full-time job is to see and evaluate as many movies as possible each year. Our awards are based on a thorough review of the entire industry, not just the DVDs and screening links sent out in support of the very small number of films supported by the studios. Because we see and love films in every category, we give awards for comedy, action, and horror. Because we love to spot new talent, we have a special award for young performers, and we will be giving our #seeher award to “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot.