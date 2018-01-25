Crock-Pot Created A Twitter Account Just To Comfort 'This Is Us' Fans

The latest episode of “This Is Us” was so powerful that it even prompted Crock-Pot to start tweeting. (Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

The slow-cooker manufacturer created a brand-new Twitter account, @CrockPotCares, on Wednesday after an episode of the hit NBC drama shocked fans.

thanks to @NBCThisisUs for crushing my soul week after week. additionally, i'll no longer be making #crockpot chili after last night's episode. — Kayla N. (@kayNiedz) January 24, 2018

We’re 💔 over last night’s episode, too! Kayla, we’re innocent until proven guilty. Since the '70s we've been providing families with quality & safe products, ask your parents if you don’t believe us. DM us w/ any ?? & we’d be happy to tell you more about our safety standards! — The Crock-Pot® Brand (@CrockPotCares) January 24, 2018

After a night in watching the Super Bowl, America’s favorite TV dad Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) goes to clean up the kitchen and turn off the family’s old slow cooker — a hand-me-down appliance from a neighbor who warned that the switch was a little tricky. So even though Jack turned it off, the slow cooker turned back on, starting the house fire that will likely kill Jack.

In response, fans began eying the kitchen appliance with distrust, with some vowing never to touch their slow cookers ever again.

The Pearsons’ slow cooker brand was never named, but since Crock-Pot is currently the No. 1 brand for slow cookers, they took a lot of heat.

“This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman probably felt a little guilty about the mass hysteria, because he tried to reassure fans, too.

“Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let’s not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together,” Fogelman tweeted.

Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let's not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 24, 2018

Crock-Pot confirmed that their new Twitter account is indeed real. The brand spent some time the day after the episode aired in an attempt to reassure Twitter users of the safety of their product.

“Our hope is that the team at NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ will help us spread factual information regarding our product’s safety,” a spokeswoman for Crock-Pot told HuffPost in a statement. “While we know their primary mission is to entertain — something they have continued to excel in — we also feel they have a responsibility to inform.”

Again, the Pearsons’ slow cooker was a gift they received when they first moved into their home in the ’70s, and it was pretty old by that time.

Current Crock-Pot products are low wattage with self-regulating heating elements, the brand told HuffPost in a statement. Their appliance switches are subjected to some heavy testing, including a “Rotary Knob Endurance test, Rotary Knob Force Test and Flame Burning Test and constructed of self-extinguishing, flame resistant material.”

If you’re still not reassured, HuffPost spoke to the New York City Fire Department about some basic cooking safety tips, and how to tell when it’s time to replace your favorite kitchen appliances.