Nick Papadopoulos, Contributor
CropMobster

CropMobster TV: HUG IT OUT with ExtraFood.org

12/26/2017 11:43 am ET

Please Enjoy, WATCH & Share!

(Marin County, CA) They’re on a loving mission to end hunger and wasted food in Marin County, California. That's Extrafood.org! What an absolute honor to have participated in one of their food recovery missions in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and Whistlestop! Watch this episode and interview with ExtraFood.org’s Founder Marv Zauderer, Erika McLemore-Vaughn and volunteer Brian M.

Thank You To Our Sponsors & Partners!

Episode Sponsor: Imperfect Produce

Season Sponsor: UC Agriculture & Natural Resources #UCANR #WeAreUCANR

A Non-Profit Project in Collaboration with Barnraiser and Food Tank: The Food Think Tank

Please Join the Team and Subscribe!

CropMobster, Nick Papadopoulos
Hug it out with ExtraFood.org (Season 2, Ep. 16)

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CropMobster TV: HUG IT OUT with ExtraFood.org

CONVERSATIONS