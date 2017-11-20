CropMobster TV: Learning with Gary and Lou

Nick Papadopoulos, Contributor
11/20/2017 09:21 am ET Updated 39 minutes ago

Author and Farmer Gary Romano from Sierra Valley Farms has been farming for a long time. In this episode, sponsored by Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, Gary reflects on his experience, talks about his books and shares a few lessons with the next generation.

It was such a treat to spend a day learning about the operation with Gary, as well has having the chance to meet his dad Lou who’s over 90 years old and still working and contributing at the farm.

Thank you to Slow Food Russian River member and long time friend to CropMobster Beth Wyatt for linking us up with Gary, Lou and Sierra Valley Farms!!!

Website: http://www.sierravalleyfarms.com/

Thank You To Our Sponsors & Partners

Episode Sponsor: Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company https://www.rareseeds.com/

Season Sponsor: UC Agriculture & Natural Resources http://ucanr.edu/

A Non-Profit Project in Collaboration with Barnraiser & Food Tank: The Food Think Tank​ - https://foodtank.com/

CropMobster, Nick Papadopoulos
Gary and Lou Romano, Sierra Valley Farms (Beckwourth, CA)

