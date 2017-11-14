CropMobster TV: Nicky Bobby Goes Wondernuts

Please Enjoy & SHARE!

(Groveland, California) Matt and Carrie of Wondernut Farm met on a research base in Antarctica. Then they became smitten with each other and embarked on a shared vision to learn how to farm on marginal land in Groveland, California. While this episode definitely has its quirks, the work Matt, Carrie and team are doing has a serious side as well. On a planet with finite resources where good farming land is becoming more and more scarce, their work to demonstrate and learn how to farm on marginal land is a major contribution to regenerative agriculture.