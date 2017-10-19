Cross-Shaped WWI Monument Declared Unconstitutional

“The Latin cross is the core symbol of Christianity,” Judge Stephanie D. Thacker wrote. “And here, it is 40 feet tall; prominently displayed in the center of one of the busiest intersections in Prince George’s County, Maryland; and maintained with thousands of dollars in government funds. Therefore, we hold that the purported war memorial breaches the ‘wall of separation between Church and State.’”

The monument’s defenders vowed to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

The American Humanist Association filed a lawsuit after residents complained of “unwelcome contact” with the Peace Cross and said they were “offended by the prominent government display,” according to the ruling.