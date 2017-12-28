Cruising the River Nile: 'Wind, Sand and Stars'

Touring Egypt is a thing again. Or so I hope.

A recent New York Times story (“Cairo, Vibrant and Budget-Friendly, Is Ready Again for the World Stage”) should help to lure American travelers back to this astonishing and deeply welcoming country.

The piece stirred up memories from a Cairo visit that I made a few years back — along with memories of my cruise down the Nile.

Here’s how it was.

* * *

Peter Mandel

During my tour's three Cairo days, I discover this: Egypt is an ancient nation full of people peacefully napping on the job.

Bellhops snore in folding chairs beside the doors of hotels. Ticket clickers adeptly drop off in the seconds between their rips and punches. Even cart horses keep their heads relaxed as if in a dream.

Maybe it is the heat. I do not see a single cloud to interrupt it. It is as if the air is waiting, listening for something, before it moves. Shimmers rise from sidewalks and cars are baked to dullness by the sun.

This massive city is like a modern forest. Every rooftop bristles with groves of satellite dishes, iron rebars and struts. If a building stays unfinished it's exempted from tax. So nothing is complete except the minarets of mosques.

Nothing except the Pyramids at Giza on their high plateau. Approach them on the gravelly plain and you can see that the most imposing shape, the Great Pyramid of Khufu, is more Manhattan than it is Egypt.

It is skyscraper-high. Smoothly perfect. As if a 1930s World's Fair architect had sketched out the job and shipped 20th-century materials back in time.

Peter Mandel

I never knew you could climb up inside. But into a cave-like opening we go and, ducking heads in the dark, up and up a chimney-narrow passage until we get to the end.

"This is the King's Chamber," whispers Patty Campbell from Arlington, Va. "We're two-thirds of the way to the top!"

It is a black box. No mummies. No view. "I get the feeling that we're not alone," adds Cindy Ranz of Boulder City, Nev.

"Alone," says an echo in the room.

We are back into the tunnel and sliding and stumbling quickly down.

Our Nile ship, Sun Boat IV, is waiting for us in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor. To get there, the tour group boards a turboprop with a historic-looking "Spirit of St. Louis" shape. I do a double take at the logo on the fuselage: a drop of oil spurting out the top of a derrick. We're flying "Petroleum Air."

Peter Mandel

Despite a scary buzzing noise from up near the cockpit (something to do with pressure valves) we land in Luxor on time. Sun Boat IV turns out to be a high-style hotel that just happens to have engines and a crew so it can putter around.

The days ahead are a blur of Nile temples and tombs. In the Valley of the Kings, the Tomb of Ramses IV is impossible to believe. Since it's ancient, it should be crumbling. Dust to dust.

But somehow the colors are still alive down here under the ground. Blues of the Nile. Yellows of sand. Reds of sun.

The columns in Karnak Temple are as fat as beeches. High as pines. This is the favorite of our guide, Dina Omar. The biggest temple on Earth ever constructed for a single god.

She stares at the column tops, through to the sky, and laughs. "It once had 80,000 priests. And maybe there was room for more!"

Peter Mandel

None of these sights sits alone on its horizon. Every monument comes with a circus. Its daily parade. There are donkeys pulling carts, strings of postcards for sale, guards with whistles, locals with their palms out itching for Egyptian pounds.

A man dispenses slabs of cardboard so you can fan yourself. Businesses beg you to visit. Everything's for sale.

"See the Papyrus Institute!" shouts a sign. "We Have Swiss Management," boasts a crafts shop nearby.

A man representing "The Adventure Horse Club" cries out for customers along the side of a road. "Rides on horse and camel," he yells. And then, ominously, almost as an aside: "Sales of horse."

One afternoon our bus turns a corner at a stand selling Egyptian snacks: The Lion-brand rice chips look good, but I do not have any more coins. When we bounce past something called "The Sphinx Carpet School" I am up at the front of the bus, waving and pointing.

I want to see the rugs that are being schooled. I want to enroll. But we do not slow down.

Peter Mandel

Maybe it's the signs, themselves, I like. The high-style selling.

The Lion on his bag of rice chips: not what's inside.

I am thinking about this during our last night on board. I will miss Egypt's billboards, which everyone ignores.

I am alone on the sun deck of the Sun Boat IV where there is no more sun. A sandstorm — a soft one — is beginning to blow. In the dusk it is a blizzard of tiny hieroglyphics swirling down.

And I am certain: There is something in with the sand, whirling around.

I shade my eyes from the storm and stretch out for it. I make a lunge. I've got it. It's a scrap of paper. An orange square.

"Karnak Temple," it announces. "Admission: 50 Egyptian Pounds."

I picture the ticket lines of Cairo. The torn-off stubs of the tombs.

This isn't mine, I think. It belongs to Egypt.

I move to the edge of the deck and lean as far as I can towards land. The storm is whistling, glittering, spinning. I do what I must do.