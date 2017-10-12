CRYING IN BASEBALL

Baseball stadiums are places where boys go to feel like men and men go to feel like boys.

When I was little and my glove was bigger than my head, my dad, that seven day a week work worrier/warrior, escorted me to the old Yankee stadium where we sat behind these giant pillars that subdivided the field which made it fairly impossible to see all the action.

But to a five or six year old that didn’t matter because I was sitting, nestled into and beneath the warm arm of my hero, watching with eyes the size of dinner platters, a field full of baseball gods like Mantle and Maris, swing their bats like David’s giant slaying slingshot.

Looking back, I totally get what excited the Greeks when it came to their gods of everything. Beyond the splendor in the grass before me, was proof positive that you never had to grow up. These were really old men, in their twenties and thirties, doing the same job as Little Leaguers. The future looked bright indeed.

The highlights for me included the crunchy carpet of peanut shells that mounted beneath our feet. I could have danced like one grand New York Yankee Doodle Dandy, Cagney style and tapped out secret messages in Morse Code.

In those days, in memory at least, everything was simply HD/4K vivid. The stadium felt like a massive crowd filled jewelry box (whose wind up music sang the praises of even more peanuts and Crackerjacks) that housed a mythical diamond with its artisan crafted emerald green inlay that was embraced like a beaming parent, high above, by a stretched forever, cloud-free turquoise sky.

It felt like the door prize was an infusion of happiness that lasted for hours. Root, root rooting was our version of a Ramadan chant that united tens of thousands of practitioners who spent a good deal of time praying for victory.

Baseball was just like going to the movies. The tableau was epic and full of rich history, the protagonists and antagonists were CinemaScope bigger than life, there was drama, comedy, tragedy and we, the spectators, projected ourselves into the action like we were right there shooting up with the guns of Navarone or being really judgmental at Nuremberg.

I was there in October 1961 when Roger hit 61. It was an overcast, mournful gray sky. It was the last game of the season and it was not a sellout. Roger by then was wafer thin and was losing his hair from the stress of chasing the Babe. Many people did not want him messing with sacred records. There were death threats. And yet, Tracy Stallard served him a big fat New York style meatball and out it went for the 61st time. We all rocketed to the moon. I remember wearing a big fat Roger Maris picture button and hugging my dad and sister. We just saw history in the flesh. This was our Gettysburg. Our moon landing.

That kind of moment, which is as rare as a Tutankhamen excavation find, is why we watch baseball. We lust for the crack of the bat thrill. For the improbable come from behind victory. Most of us are members of the blue-collar clan who subsist on copious amounts of reality and disproportionate dreams and when magic finally happens within the frame of nine innings, you go home feeling that life is worth it. That the good guys do win.

During the games, you grapple with being patient and over-anxious at the same time. You try to send telepathic messages to the batter, the pitcher, and the manager hoping that your simple message will somehow make its way through enemy lines and you will be personally part of the big breakthrough moment because you willed it to happen.

There are no good seats for atheists or agnostics in baseball because you are praying most of the time and who needs to sit next to anyone who doesn’t feel like doing that? That’s not very helpful. We need the power of collective prayer to get the job done.

Baseball is not unlike chess. It’s a game of carefully orchestrated strategic moves. It’s not so much what you see as what you don’t see. Managers are off-stage, in the wings, puppet masters who are trying to get their nine marionettes to play bat slapping, Punch and Judy hardball.

And of course, luck plays a huge part of the game. As do errors and weather conditions. The game is just overly-sensitive and hyper-reactive in a kind of Blanche DuBois, totally unpredictable way. Sometimes it falls apart in a meltdown and sometimes that meltdown can last for weeks.

But it is your job to inoculate your team with a kind of high octane hope and deep, abiding faith. It’s how we revived Tinker Belle in the day and it’s probably how we revived a hungover Mickey Mantle.

Which brings me to the Yankees come back triumph.

Beyond the on-field heroics; the Gregorio and Bird bleacher rockets, the way the hell off predictions, the improbability, sheer grit and determination of it all, the thing that I can’t shake off is Joe Girardi’s tearful press conference when he showed to the world that there is crying in baseball.

In this world of Trump, O’Reilly, Ailes, Weinstein, Weiner, Gibson, and Cosby, where little men feel like their chronic, overwhelming feelings of impotence can be temporarily assuaged by abusing women, to me it was a breath of fresh air to see a man as powerful and skilled as Girardi have the guts to show his human, vulnerable side.

Gone for a second or two, was Manager Joltin Joe and there before us, was Joe the husband, Joe the dad, Joe the man who reveres his players (he gives adoring nicknames to all of them) who felt like one single lapse in judgment had done severe damage to those that he loved. He was hurt because he had accidentally hurt them.

Can you imagine a President, other than Obama, revealing that side of himself to millions of viewers? You see, America, THAT is what it means to be a real man. It takes real guts to spill like that. To let the waterworks burst. To show the world that you have limits and flaws.

Joe could have been far more presidential. He could have blamed his staff for this mistake. He could have told the sports writers that the story was fake news. He could have spent an hour talking about how he is the greatest manager of all time and if you want to deal with him you better be loyal.

And you know what that would have got him?

The same respect that we have for our current president.

I’m in my sixties now and yet baseball continues to instruct me on how to be a better man.

I don’t know Joe Girardi, but because I have spent SO many sports watching man hours watching him, scrutinizing him, defending him, trying to figure him out, the illusion is we are dear old friends.

To me, he did not only manage his crew to a near impossible win but he managed his emotions in ways that are rare today in this new macho climate of ours.

We play Houston on Friday.

Every single member of me will be there to cheer them on: the five- year-old to sixty-year-old versions who could take up an entire row at any stadium.