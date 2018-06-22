Crying Migrant Girl In Heartbreaking Photo Wasn't Separated From Her Mother

Moments after the photo was taken, the mother and child were hurried into a van with other undocumented migrants and taken to a processing center. It wasn’t clear what became of the toddler and her mom, Moore said. Major news outlets, including HuffPost, accurately reported the uncertainty of the girl’s custody.

Still, the picture gained traction as a heartbreaking representation of the Trump family separation policy. Time magazine featured it on this week’s cover, in a photo illustration of the frightened girl facing President Donald Trump and the headline, “Welcome to America.”