Florida Woman Named Crystal Methvin Arrested For... Possession Of Crystal Meth

A Florida woman named Crystal Methvin was arrested on Saturday and charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine.

An anonymous tip led police to a parking lot where three people were sitting in a car, local TV station News4Jax reported. The trio allegedly had drug paraphernalia as well as a substance that tests revealed to be crystal meth.

Methvin, 40, and Douglas Nickerson, 41, were both arrested. No details about the third person were released.

As of Thursday morning, Methvin was being held on a $5,000 bond for drug possession while Nickerson was held on a $5,500 bond on charges of possession of drugs and drug equipment.