CSPNews: Trump's Funniest CIA-Intercepted Communications (FAKENEWS)

STORY BY “DEEP THROAT” yeah, really, that’s what he said. Why is that funny?

Yeah, I listen to him all the time. He is really a good actor. He spills the beans every day to a reporter just so he can say they lied when they report it. It's very funny to us. We have so many good jokes about it. No.

We don't sit in a van. That's ridiculous. We all go to HQ and grabass and donuts and whatnot. We're mostly overweight. It's a real problem. I don't think the civilian rate is this high. We're high.

Transcript of Trump call 3:23 a.m. Tuesday 10/25/17

START TRANSMISSION “Morbidly Obese is such strong thing to hear every time you see a doctor? Why not just fat? Jesus. Morbid in Morbidly Obese sounds like I got fat immorally. I am amoral but I don't think that's really the point. I might have made some of that up. You looked eager. What truth? Your truth? My truth? Teddy F***in' Roosevelt's truth? Keep your truth to yourself. No body needs that to argue about. Truth should be illegal. Are you following me? Kid, just put your mother on the phone. Jesus. Wait. Who is this?” END TRANSMISSION