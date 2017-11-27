CSR Matters: How to Build a Culture of Meaningful Community Impact

A Q&A with Graham McLaughlin, Managing Director, Corporate Responsibility, The Advisory Board Company

Fortunately, over the years--thanks to a number of factors--the public has grown better informed and more conscious of the products and services they buy, and the companies they work for. Additionally, we have even seen a growing movement of businesses, CSR practitioners, and thought leaders attempting to change Milton’s definition by striving to achieve a triple bottom line: To have a positive impact socially, environmentally, and economically (aka People, Planet, Profit.).

Still, to this day, a healthy skepticism remains around corporate social responsibility claims. Part of the problem may be the fact that there is not a single accepted definition of CSR.

In my own experience, when speaking to people about CSR, I’m often greeted with a puzzled look. I’ll hear, “Isn’t that just greenwashing?” That right there is why I write this CSR Matters column: To provide the public with clarity, and to give deserving companies the tools to retake control of the narrative.

In exploring trends and best practices, sharing analyses, and interviewing some of the industry’s leading CSR practitioners, I don’t just write on CSR Matters--I also spell out why CSR matters.

I can hardly think of a better person to help me accomplish that mission than Graham McLaughlin, the award-winning Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at the Advisory Board Company, a global publicly traded technology, research, and consulting firm that works in the healthcare and higher education sectors.

From making its employees eligible for up to 10 hours of paid daytime leave per month to pursue volunteer activities (the most generous policy in the nation), to its 230 pro bono projects (last year alone), the Advisory Board Company truly practices what it preaches.

According to its mission, “Every decision we make as a company is focused on using our talent and resources to improve the world—through our member-facing work, our volunteerism, and the ethical way we conduct our business. It’s why we've created a culture of serving members and volunteer partners beyond expectation, and it’s why we were able to achieve 100% staff participation in service.”

What follows is a transcribed Q&A from our discussion (slightly edited for length and clarity). Mr. McLaughlin’s insights are worth reading from top to bottom as you’ll be wise to learn what one of the nation’s best corporate social responsibility and volunteer programs looks like. I’ve additionally offered at the bottom, “ Five Key Takeaways for Going Above and Beyond in Building a Culture of Community Impact .”

Ryan Rudominer: For people that have never heard of the Advisory Board Company, what can you tell us about its work and mission?

Graham McLaughlin: The Advisory Board Company is a publicly traded firm. We are a global research technology and consulting firm networks, that elevate the performance of healthcare and higher education organizations. Our mission statement is "Making healthcare better, education smarter and our community stronger." We put all three of those in because when we think about our mission, it's really this idea of, in the business work that we do every day, we want to change the world through that. We want to change the world with our economic power and the power of our staff, in the way that we spend and everything else. We want to, outside of our business and in our business, make a difference.

RR: In your role as Managing Director of corporate social responsibility, what can you tell us about the Advisory Board Company’s commitment to CSR and community impact and how that came about?

GM: We were founded about 35 years ago as a best practices research firm, and have grown into a research, consulting, and technology firm that elevates the performance of hospitals and higher education organizations. We serve nonprofits in our business work, but also in our mission of making healthcare better, education smarter, and our communities stronger.

This last ethos has been in place since we were founded. For instance — even in our earliest days — when we were just getting started as a company, we sent a group of employees to the Philippines to study the orphan crisis there. We realized some counter-intuitive notions and then worked to effect change in response to those learnings at the governmental level.

Fast forward 10 years and we worked for free with several of the banks and other corporations in South America during a crisis there because we felt it was the right thing to do. About five years ago, we launched a specific corporate responsibility program focused on community impact so that with intentionality we could make a difference.

We can do great work, but if we don't think clearly about the next step and how to make our work more impactful, then how can we continue to improve and become more inclusive and impactful? We're always thinking about the next step: about five years ago, we decided to ensure that we invested in this area to maximize our social yield in the most effective way possible.

RR: That is very powerful. How do you go about to measuring the success of your CSR work?

GM: ​We think about success in multiple ways. The first is that we're trying to build a more effective corporation for all stakeholders, whether they be our shareholders, our staff, the community, or our members. By enhancing the impact of our staff members, we think that we hit all those wickets. We measure one aspect of it in terms of staff growth. For instance, staff who engaged in a pro bono project (we had 230 pro bono projects last year) were 42% more likely to be promoted. That's adjusting for 16 factors, so anything from age rate, tenure, date of last promotion, etc. You also see a significant portion learning a skill and a large number who feel like they're more connected to colleagues and breaking down silos.

Our staff are also better at their day jobs because they feel more anchored to our firm and the community. The idea is that we recruit, retain, and engage the kinds of mission-driven employees that we want. We think we get better people this way and we think they stay longer because they feel more fulfilled by their work at the advisory board.

We work on individual relationships and projects. I can tell you that 50 thousand people received health care over the last three years that would not have otherwise because we built the capacity of community health centers in specific countries. We have metrics like that, but not these roll-up metrics like at some companies.

RR: It sounds like an incredibly empowering environment there. I think you nailed it in how people are coming to work filled up and they're so much more productive. Are there any particular lessons learned or case studies, that you'd like to share or expand on?

GM: I appreciate the compliment. One thing we hear a lot from other corporations is how grateful their employees are to be able to do something meaningful. It would really hurt me if someone at our company said that because our whole goal is to ensure the company provides a pathway for people to find their meaning, whether or not it's through work or outside of it. It's not about volunteering, it's about pursuing your calling in a meaningful way. For one person that might be working to stop human trafficking, and for another it might be ensuring that first-generation college students get the support they need.

The first person might work to identify patterns using data as part of our anti-trafficking community, and the second might work on predictive analytics for college counselors to ensure they know how best to achieve higher persistence rates in college.

What we do is find ways to give people the ability to live their lives in meaningful ways, so if someone isn't able to do so in either their job or outside work, we've failed at our task.﻿

RR: That is unbelievable. It just blows out of the water some companies do, which is a one-off volunteer event each year. Service really seems to be a part of the DNA over there in everything you do.

GM: We try to do that because we're against one-day service efforts. We feel like they actually put the onus on the nonprofit to figure out what to do with people. There's no in-depth, long-term support in areas that they need. The one thing we try to never do as a company is to define to a partner when we're coming, what we're going to do, and what we need from them.

Rather, we try to say, "Here's what we think we can provide and how we think we will support you." Because we think this both creates more impactful work and trains our people to work with clients. We want to instill in them the desire to work hard at pressing challenges for both our regular work and our pro bono work. We want them to learn to solve problems: we think it's good for the company and good for the world.

If we're going to do larger scale events, we like to use them to make it easy for people to engage in their community. I just came back from one in which many different local vendors were invited to come and see their products and services (some made granola, others were meal-delivery services run by refugee chefs, etc). People coming down for lunch were able to see the cool stuff and became connected to those vendors. It's a way of making conscious consumerism accessible to everyone.

RR: Talk about a win win. What particular skills or talents would you say are most essential to be effective in your job and/or things that you look for in people that work with you?

GM: My job is really about using influence and soft power to make doing good easy. I mentioned the idea of the anti-trafficking course community earlier but a course community is a cohort of people who care about the issue, who learn about it, and who work together to build a community about it within the firm. We can't run all of those course communities so we look for motivated leaders to support. This is the same approach we take with many of our programs.

We have over 150 leaders covering everything from running a pro bono program that provides research to community health centers to environmental work. Getting people motivated and involved helps drive the engine of the firm. It also gives people validation and allows them to say, "hey, what we're doing matters." Those, I would say, are the two things that are important for someone in my position.

RR: You wear a lot of hats. Do you mind talking about some of the incredible work you're doing outside of the Advisory Board Company?

GM: It aligns with this idea that we want people to feel their life “sings as loudly as possible.” I feel incredibly grateful to work for the firm that I do because I get 10 hours a month of paid daytime leave to work on whatever I want and I get a couple extra days of vacation to do so, too. It allows me to do some of this stuff. One of the things that I care deeply about is my work with Changing Perceptions, a non profit helping folks coming out of prison to start their own businesses, and overall develop an ownership mentality in their future, being part of the community, and in the impact they can make positively on others.

RR: Can you talk about the power and importance of purpose, and partnerships, and its impact on a business and its long-term growth strategy?

GM: This is something that is incredibly important within a firm’s internal culture and ethos. I think that long-term growth strategy is often talked about in terms of retention or engagement, but I think there's a more important way of looking at it. And that is ensuring that people feel on fire about what they're doing.

If you show people that you want to give them “a pathway to make a difference” and be open about the fact that it could be hard and they may may not always get it right, they're going to respect you, and they're going to get behind you. There will always be clients who are displeased with the way something happened, but there’s still always an understanding that there's a company behind you that﻿ will always act ethically, that always wants to make a difference, and that will always support your impact on the world.

From a long-term growth strategy, that thinking alone will get you mission-driven people who are fired up about making a difference. You won't have to give significant extrinsic reward and overpay them. Your employees will just want to do the work.

Consider the total value proposition of your firm. If it's strong, you retain, you engage, you have people who stay late on a Thursday night to work on a spreadsheet because they know it means somebody's going to get better health care or whatever the situation may be. If you get better people, you get people who will stay with your company longer, and you can help them grow.

This leads to the ideas of partnerships and always being on the beating edge of what's next. When other companies know what kind of company yours is and what kind of values it has, they will approach you as well as be more receptive when you approach them. You can lower sale risks during your product development. You can have opportunities to be ahead of the next trend. And you can have more momentum overall in the space.

These ideas are the two biggest drivers of growth that will help in achieving your company's fullest potential in both business to business and business to consumer relationships.

RR: On my blog, I like to include a tips and takeaways section. What tips can you share with companies who would like to increase the impact of their CSR programs? Also what are some things you feel companies can do to differentiate themselves in how they are communicating about their CSR efforts?

GM: To differentiate themselves, ​as most marketers these days would tell us, authenticity in a business's story is so important. People want something unique. People want something authentic. And so many times in corporate America - and we're guilty of this as well - people want to make sure that they don't do something wrong versus focusing on doing something right. I think the companies that I've seen really differentiate themselves say, "We are going to go out and take a position. We are going to do what we think is right, and we're going to do it proudly. We may make a mistake, and we may say the wrong things. But this is what we believe, and we're trying really hard to help promulgate that idea. This is who we are as a company." Those are the types of companies that stand out and really make a difference. That would be my number one tip, a tip I that I learned from the companies that I most admire.

RR: Well, clearly we're seeing many companies being very outspoken in the current political environment and for good reason. Is there anything else you’d like to add in terms of how companies can increase the impact of CSR programs?

GM: Work-life balance is the hot topic of the moment. No one, though, talks about the meaning balance. Certainly, you have some folks talking about meaning and purpose. But these buzzwords don't seem to be considering corporate responsibility when using these terms.

How do you not think about diversity inclusion as this outside space? How do you think about the aspects of where you are running your business with intention?

When I think about our research analysts as they enter this firm, I think about whether they have a really meaningful experience in the way they're doing their nine to five, if they're working with intention. But then I also think about whether they're having a meaningful experience in their “five to eight,” or whatever hours they're awake.

Go beyond one-day service events. ​As the Advisory Board Company’s Graham McLaughlin put it, “The one thing we try to never do as a company is define to a partner when we're coming, what we're going to do, and what we need from them. Rather, we try to say, ‘Here's what we think we can provide and how we think we will support you.’ We think this both creates more impactful work and trains our people to work better alongside clients. We want to instill in them the desire to work hard at pressing challenges for both our regular work and our pro bono work. We want them to learn to solve problems: we think it's good for the company and good for the world.” Challenge your people to think intentionally about how they can make their lives more impactful through your company. To quote McLaughlin, “A company can have a significant impact on their staff and can serve as a jumping-off point for living a life of meaning and purpose, with the staff carrying the company's values out of its front doors. We seek to create an environment and mindset of responsibility in the office that can spread as its employees go home and as its customers and partners depart from meetings, so that we can create a positive impact on the surrounding community...Getting people motivated and involved helps drive the engine of the firm. It also gives people validation and allows them to say, ‘hey, what we're doing matters.’” Provide a pathway for people to pursue their professional calling. Your company’s pro bono work should not just be about checking the box or for volunteering for volunteering’s sake: it's about empowering your people to pursue their calling in a meaningful way. Added McLaughlin. “What we do is find ways to give people the ability to live their lives in meaningful ways.﻿ We have over 150 leaders covering everything from running a pro bono program that provides research to community health centers to environmental work.” Recognize that staff will be better at their day jobs because they feel more anchored to the firm and the community. According to McLaughlin, “staff who engaged in a pro bono project (there were 230 pro bono projects alone last year) were 42% more likely to be promoted. That's adjusting for 60 factors, so anything from age rate, tenure, date of last promotion, etc. You also see a large portion learning a skill, and a large number who feel like they're more connected to colleagues' ups/downs, highs/lows. Our staff are also better at their day jobs because they feel more anchored to our firm and the community. The idea is that we recruit, retain, and engage the kinds of mission-driven employees that we want. We think we get better people this way and we think they stay longer because they feel more fulfilled by their work at the advisory board.” To differentiate your company, be authentic. Noted McLaughlin, “I think the companies that I've seen really differentiate themselves say, ‘We are going to go out and take a position. We are going to do what we think is right, and we're going to do it proudly. We may make a mistake, and we may say the wrong things. But this is what we believe, and we're trying really hard to help promulgate that idea. This is who we are as a company.’ Those are the types of companies that stand out and really make a difference. That would be my number one tip, a tip I that I learned from the companies that I most admire.”