WORLD NEWS
05/18/2018 01:46 pm ET Updated 11 minutes ago

Plane Reportedly Crashes At Havana's Main Airport

A 737 airliner crashed shortly after takeoff, according to Cuban media.
By Nick Robins-Early
A Boeing 737 airliner crashed shortly after takeoff on Friday at Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport, multiple outlets reported, citing Cuban state media

Officials said 104 passengers were on board the flight, according to Agence France Presse. Cuban President Manuel Diaz-Canel said there was a high number of casualties.

Witnesses told CNN that billowing smoke was visible from the airport. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 
 
 
 
