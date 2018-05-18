Plane Reportedly Crashes At Havana's Main Airport

A Boeing 737 airliner crashed shortly after takeoff on Friday at Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport, multiple outlets reported, citing Cuban state media.

Officials said 104 passengers were on board the flight, according to Agence France Presse. Cuban President Manuel Diaz-Canel said there was a high number of casualties.

Witnesses told CNN that billowing smoke was visible from the airport.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.