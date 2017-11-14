This is a follow-up to my Cultivating Confidence Part 1 blog that you may have read. If not then go ahead read it here. It's the first part of this process.

If you are ready to kick into Cultivating Confidence Part 2 it means that you have gone through the process that results in you having your core values words and the definitions of those words.The definitions of your value words will give you an idea of what's most important to you and and who you feel you are.

Your definitions are the pinnacle of what that value word means to you. What I mean by that is that if you were living that value 100% in your life, it was showing up 100% in your life, then that's the definition that you've written.

Living your values 100%

What I want you to think about next in Cultivating Confidence is to imagine yourself already living your values 100%. If you were all of those things all of the time, which I know is not necessarily an accurate suggestion, but I want you to imagine that. So if you are all of those things all of the time, what would be different?

Visualize yourself - what do you see?

If you could visualize yourself being all of those things that are most important to you right now, what do you notice about that version of you?

How are they standing?

How are they holding themselves?

Are they speaking?

Are they listening?

Are they with people?

Or alone?

Where are they?

What are they saying?

Who are they speaking to?

What can you notice about that version of you that is a representation of your definition of your core values?

Change your body language, improve your confidence

Once you've got that very clear picture of how they're holding themselves, adopt that body language that you see in your mind’s eye. Body language is really important because the way that you hold yourself helps you access different types of memories and feelings.

Do you feel different now?

Do you feel more confident?

When you change your body position, it changes the thoughts that you access in your mind. If you're not feeling very confident then it's quite often that your shoulders will fall and your head or your eye position will come down. When we adopt shoulders back, head up, (sometimes it's called a power position) it's about adopting that confident body language which actually accesses different feelings in your your body and different memories and images in your mind.

I want you to play with that. I want you to take your definitions, turn them into a visualization of some form of role model to help you step into that, and experience what it feels like to be that version of you, that confident version of you and then act as if that is who you are.

Retraining your unconscious mind

What we're doing is retraining your unconscious mind to feel a certain way and to access certain memories and certain feelings. This is really interesting stuff. It's all been proven with neuroscience but I'm just scraping the surface for you and I'm inviting you to play with it and try it.

If you need to feel a bit more confident in your life then this is “essentially fake it till you make it” but if you don't subscribe to that term then still give this a go because it's really true.

Change your body language. Be in that positive physical position. It will change the way that you think and feel. If you want to feel more confident then give it a go.

Let me know how you get on.