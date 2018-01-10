New York Governor Calls For Investigation Of State Senator Following HuffPost Report

The two went outside to smoke a cigarette, and that’s when she says Klein forced himself on her. After briefly looking over her shoulder, Vladimer said, Klein grabbed her head as she turned back around.

“All of a sudden there was a hand on the back of my head and he shoved his tongue down my throat,” she said. “In my head it lasted forever. I don’t think it lasted even three seconds.”

Vladimer resigned from her position on the Democratic lawmaker’s staff a month after the incident.