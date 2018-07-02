21 Stunning Swimsuits You Can Shop By Bra Size

Swimsuit shopping takes some trial and error. Whether you need swimwear for your long torso, are small-chested, or need a suit with underwire to keep your girls in place, there’s a swimsuit out there for you.
Unfortunately, finding the perfect fit isn’t always that easy. Sometimes, you need something a bit more tailored to your body shape, which is why we’ve pulled together some of our favorite swimsuits you can shop based on your bra size.
If you need push up, extra support or something that’ll give you a bit more shape, cup-sized swimsuits will give you the perfect fit. Below, check out our 21 favorite swimsuits by bra size:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.