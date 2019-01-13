Conservative S.E. Cupp Tells Trump To Give Up: 'This Is What Losing Looks Like'

As President Donald Trump digs in his heels on the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history, one prominent conservative is telling him to throw in the towel.
CNN’s S.E. Cupp unleashed a scathing rebuke of the president in her Saturday night monologue, advising him to accept that he’s not going to win his battle for border wall money.
“This is what losing looks like. Mr. President,” she said. “You’ve lost this one. You’re not getting your $5.7 billion border wall ― not from Mexico, not from Congress, and I’m willing to wager not from taxpayers, either.”
Trump’s inability to strike a deal with Democrats for the money, Cupp argued, was his focus on “too much tweeting, too much rallying, not enough governing.”
“It’s a shame, too, because when you had the opportunity, the public support, Republicans in control of Congress, Democrats against the proverbial wall, you couldn’t get it done,” she added.
“So now it’s time to accept the loss and move on to what’s next.”
Cupp then mocked the president’s tweet earlier in the day when he again claimed to be almost alone in the White House, an assertion he also made on Christmas Eve just days after the shutdown began.
Some potentially productive uses for Trump’s “me time,” Cupp joked, could be meditation, yoga or maybe even a better way to organize his goals.
“How about a vision board where you paste pictures of all the things you’d like to accomplish this year? I got you started. Here’s a picture of a wall and here’s a picture of you signing a bill into law. Put those up on your vision board.”