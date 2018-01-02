Curb Appeal Essentials To Usher Your Home Through The Winter Season

Curb appeal, or the act of making your home more visually appealing to prospective buyers, is an integral piece to every marketing strategy. In fact, you could argue that curb appeal is the most important part of selling a home; it is, after all, the most prominent aspect of a first impression. A home’s curb appeal could determine whether or not buyers inquire further, which ultimately leads them down the path to a purchase. The right curb appeal, for that matter, could serve as the catalyst for your next sale, so it’s in your best interest not to ignore it.

Having said that, curb appeal is seasonal; you can’t do the same thing for a home in the summer as you would in winter. And since winter is officially here, there are a few things you need to know about curb appeal at this time of the year. Namely, the three essential curb appeal trends no seller should neglect.

1. Light It Up

Last week’s solstice did more than mark the official start of winter for the northern hemisphere; it simultaneously gave us the shortest day of the year. And while we have already seen the shortest day of 2017 come and go, there are plenty more days ahead with less sunlight than we have grown accustomed to. As such, I maintain that those looking to sell their homes this winter need to account for the amount of available light — or lack thereof. Take this time of the year to do just that; go outside and set up lighting that will put your home on display in the darkest of conditions.

Knowing full well that there will be less sunlight each day, aspiring home sellers need to compliment their asset with one thing in particular: more light. In addition to the porch light most homes already have, consider installing uplighting (lights at the base of the home designed to throw illumination upward along the exterior of the home) to give the house a more welcoming look. That way, the house will look more inviting and give prospective buyers a better idea of what it actually looks like if they happen by it at night. Just be careful not to cast too many shadows over important features. Remember, the idea is to light your home for those that only have the opportunity to see it at night.

2. Add Some Color

Not every homeowner looking to sell this winter has the privilege of living in San Diego, or any other city with perpetual sunlight and temperate weather conditions. In fact, a great deal of homeowners live in regions where frigid temperatures and dreary weather become the norm around this time of the year. As a result, more homeowners than not are tasked with making their properties look aesthetically appealing when conditions are anything but.

If that’s the case, and your home isn’t able to take advantage of sunny weather over the course of winter, might I recommend adding a touch of color to offset the patches of grey snow that are likely blanketing the ground in your area? More specifically, however, try planting some low-maintenance plants that can simultaneously thrive in cold conditions and add some color to the otherwise dismal winter conditions surrounding your home.

In order for your curb appeal to catch the attention of buyers this winter, look to plants like the flowering quince or the evergreen boxwood, each of which compliment curb appeal with color and texture while remaining resilient to colder temperatures. The idea is to surround your home with plants that can add a splash of color while surviving the frigid temperatures that have become synonymous with most regions during winter.

It’s worth noting, however, that color doesn’t need to be relegated solely to vegetation; it can come from anywhere. I, personally, am a huge proponent of the colorful door over the course of winter. A bright red door, for example, could highlight your home’s entryway in a personal, inviting manner that prospective buyers love to see. Against a snowy white backdrop, a colorful door can go a long way in increasing curb appeal.

3. Don’t Neglect Safety

As someone looking to sell a home, it’s safe to assume you will attract visitors. Whether that means prospective buyers will walk on your property to grab a flyer or they will simply drive by remains to be seen, but chances are you will receive more “traffic.” And if that’s he case, it’s of the utmost importance that your property is safe enough to visit. Take every precaution necessary to rid your home of any potential hazards, and once you think you’ve done enough, go back and look for more. You can never be too safe, and winter tends to throw homeowners some curveballs.

For starters, be sure that each of your walkways are shoveled and that a clear walkway can take visitors to your door without any obstacles. In doing so, you not only make the home more aesthetically appealing, but you make it safer to traverse. Additionally, be sure to salt and sand the path once it’s clear. Doing so will prevent too much snow from settling and give visitors a little more traction in slushy conditions.

I want to urge homeowners to keep an eye on their rain gutters as well. In the event water is allowed to collect in rain gutters and freeze, the added weight could become a hazard for anything below. That said, take some time to clear your gutters of any debris that could prevent water from flowing out properly. Not surprisingly, this should be done before temperatures start freezing water, preferably in fall.

While you are up there, it would be the perfect time to remove any icicles that have formed, too. The sharp water formations represent a threat to anything or anyone below them, so it’s in your best interest to remove them quickly and safely.

Making sure you home is safe is more important than making it attractive to buyers, but it doesn’t hurt that the two aren’t mutually exclusive. It is possible to simultaneously make your home safer while making it look better.