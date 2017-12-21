The 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Theme Over Animatronic Trump Is Comedy Gold

Walt Disney World in Florida introduced its animatronic version of President Donald Trump earlier this week. It soon became the butt of many jokes.
A Seinfeld fan account on Twitter took the mockery to the next level on Wednesday, however, when it dubbed the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme music over footage of anima-Trump in the theme park’s Hall of Presidents.
As the title tune played, the camera zeroed in on the robot version of former President Abraham Lincoln — whose look said it all.
Check out the parody clip here: