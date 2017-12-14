Here’s some pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good news: “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is coming back for a 10th season on HBO.
The network renewed Larry David’s long-running comedy series on Thursday, and production is set to begin in the spring.
“As I’ve said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so,” David said in a statement.
Casey Bloys, HBO’s programming president, said the network was “thrilled that Larry will be back with his uniquely acerbic wit and comedic sensibility.”
Everybody’s favorite misanthrope took a five-year hiatus, but returned this fall with a season boasting guest stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lauren Graham, Bryan Cranston and Jimmy Kimmel. The new season was warmly received by critics, and the show earned a pair of SAG Award nominations on Wednesday, for Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy.
When David first announced that he’d be back for more episodes, he joked, “In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, ‘I left, I did nothing, I returned.’” Turns out he intends to stay.