Curvy Girl Conference Takes Chicago By Storm!

Karee Upendo Event attendees at the 1st annual CURVY CON presented by Natasha Williams

As the years have passed, the beauty and fashion industry has transformed barely resembling original exclusionary industry; with an increasingly diverse mix of ethnicities, shapes, sizes and genders.

But for many, that evolution toward inclusivity is still happening too slowly. So taking matters into her own hands. Enter The Dream Big Curvy Con, brainchild of plus-size Founder Natasha Williams.

The Curvy Con included a day of Panel discussions with industry leaders in Fashion, Beauty, Model, Blogging, Business and Vendors. he panels touched on everything from body acceptance, representation in fashion, model casting calls and more. The first panel included the host Candace; David, Hayet, Qiana, Vunzai and Yvonne known as the “Dream Big panel". They spoke about their personal stories and how they were able to tap into the beauty industry, they gave insight on how to leverage your current careers and how to become your best self. They represented talent agencies, make-up artist's, retail shops and more.

Natasha created The Curvy Con as an opportunity for plus-size women to make an in-person connection with the bloggers, influencers, models and fashion they adore. The Curvy Con was a unique experience because it is in person, and I think for us there is power in mobilizing. In a lot of ways, the plus-size woman has been sold short in the things that are offered to her, whether it is clothing or events. As an influencer I have been writing about beauty events or participated in greatly curated events, and it was almost a gift to be in the audience and watch women have a taste of what I do everyday.

Karee Upendo Dream Big Panel at the 1st annual CURVY CON presented by Natasha Williams.

While sitting in the audience, I started to ask around and see what others thought. Everyone was very excited, and one woman said to me "I think it is a really amazing thing to have an event specific to plus-size individuals, so often are we excluded from the mainstream conversation and alienated from what is happening in beauty and fashion to have an event that exists is really great for everyone that gets to attend.”

Obviously plus-size women deserve fashion, and for so long we have been left out of the mainstream fashion conversation, which is why I started Karee Couture in 2012, I started to design curvy clothing that I wished I'd seen in boutiques. I made sure every fashion show, I walked as a model in my own showcase. I wanted to show people we deserve to be here. I am so happy to see more and more plus-size models being included in the mainstream runways, but at the end of the day there are so many community members who aren't invited and can't attend those events so this gives access to everyone who wants to come and participate.

Retailers and designers filled the venue's second floor, giving attendees an opportunity to interact with them in person. There was also two casting calls taking place one was hosted by Jen Spears a booking agent from Factor Chosen, on the second floor. The other by David Sanchez of 10 Management Agency. I had the pleasure of speaking to Jen as she sat in the audience with glee, watching a panel given by four industry leading plus size models one of which she represented Kim Hurley!

Karee Upendo Model Panel at Curvy Con hosted by Natasha Williams

More retailers and designers should take note of the conversation and questions that were posed at the panels, as 67 percent of American women wear a size 14 and above. That buying power alone is valued at $20.4 billion, and for the currently struggling fashion industry, the plus-size woman should be taken seriously. After all, money spends the same, regardless of size. I feel like there is always that stereotype that plus-size women don't spend money, and the biggest thing is that if you give that girl what she wants, she will spend the money!

With the success of The Curvy Con, I can definitely see it increasing every year, it's unsurprising that the event was packed and well received. I can only hope that next year, I have the opportunity to give my expertise as a curvy girl Entrepreneur |Fashion Designer and Model, on a panel discussion. I left with so many great connections, OH let me not forget my goodie bag sponsored by Lane Bryant full size perfume in the scent Pink. Yass honey..Full size! I ain't mad at em, even the gifts were plus size! I can't wait for next year!

For more information on the Curvy Con click here https://www.curvygirlconference.com/

Follow on Instagram @ Curvygirlconfrence

Follow my new blog platform here at www.kareecouture.wordpress.com