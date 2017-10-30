Custodial Blinders

In 1973, Congress acted on the premise that humanity was the custodian of the natural world with responsibility to preserve as much as possible for future generations. The result was enactment of the Endangered Species Act (ESA), designed to save stressed animal and plant life from extinction.

Today, most of the Republican congressional majority interprets the statute quite differently by adding an inappropriate mercenary dimension to its application.

In listing endangered species, the modern GOP would include economic concerns as a determinant factor. The existing ESA precludes consideration of economics in the listing process, employing the rationale that you cannot put a price tag on a priceless component of a life support ecosystem that is the heritage of all humanity. Where economics does come into play under the law is after the listing. There is an authorized consultation process to devise if at all possible an arrangement in which economic development does not infringe upon endangered species’ chances for survival.

Unfortunately, most GOP lawmakers construe private property rights to endow landowners with inherent authority to do as they see fit with any species on their turf, the future be damned.

The original wording of the ESA and the GOP’s modern mercenary interpretation constitute a clash of values reflected in a bill introduced by Rep. Pete Olson, R-Texas. His proposal would require economic concerns to play a contributing factor in the listing of endangered species. Mankind’s sacred societal custodial responsibility would be susceptible to subversion by individuals’ desire for monetary gain.

Under Olson’s bill and the modern GOP’s ESA interpretation, any endangered species in conflict with developmental plans on private property could only be saved if landowners agreed to government compensation for abandoning their plans.

Forgetting ethical reservations for the moment, it would be an impractical drain on the treasury to pay hard cash to keep the thousands of stressed species from going extinct when threatened on private property.

The moral imperative lies with collective societal responsibility to preserve lower life forms that are nature’s gift to all humanity. When pitted against individual exercise of private property rights, conservation takes precedence. However, in the vast majority of conflicts, negotiations have resulted in modifications that spare the endangered species without denying the landowners most of the changes they envisioned.

If morality is not sufficient motivation for averting extinction, endangered species contribute to a balanced global ecosystem that provides miracle medical therapies, pollinates our crops, and decomposes our waste materials.

What makes the ESA difficult for some is its philosophical underpinnings.