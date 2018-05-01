15 Darling Circle Bags To Complete Your Spring Wardrobe

There’s no way around it, circle bags are here to stay.
Style icons, from Meghan Markle with her Chloé Pixie round bag to Solange Knowles and her forest green Mansur Gavriel circle shoulder bag, have been donning these round accessories for months.
Because we believe there’s no such thing as too many bags, we’ve rounded up the ultimate collection of round bags, so you can fill the circular hole in your wardrobe. From round wicker tote bags to leather crossbody circle bags, we’ve got what you’re looking for.
Take a look at our 15 favorite circle bags below:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.