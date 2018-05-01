15 Darling Circle Bags To Complete Your Spring Wardrobe

There’s no way around it, circle bags are here to stay.

Style icons, from Meghan Markle with her Chloé Pixie round bag to Solange Knowles and her forest green Mansur Gavriel circle shoulder bag, have been donning these round accessories for months.

Joe Giddens - PA Images via Getty Images Meghan Markle and her Chloé Pixie round bag.

Because we believe there’s no such thing as too many bags, we’ve rounded up the ultimate collection of round bags, so you can fill the circular hole in your wardrobe. From round wicker tote bags to leather crossbody circle bags, we’ve got what you’re looking for.

Take a look at our 15 favorite circle bags below:

1 Soft Yellow Circle Purse Baggu Get it here

2 Circular Tote Bag Anthropologie Get it here

3 Sole Society Smooth Circle Crossbody Bag Nordstrom Get it here

4 Romina Wicker Crossbody Bag JMcLaughlin Get it here

5 Round Black Leather Circle Bag Etsy // LadyBirdesign Get it here

6 Large Circle Straw Tote Bag Urban Outfitters Get it here

7 The Juno Circle Crossbody Bag Madewell Get it here

8 Tambourine Roundy Bag FreePeople Get it here

9 Burnished Pecan Circle Straw Crossbody Bag JCrew Get it here

10 OAD Circle Crossbody Bag Shopbop Get it here

11 Woven Raffia Circle Bag Tote Nordstrom Get it here

12 Baggu Small Canvas Shoulder Bag Nordstrom Get it here

13 Circle Straw Crossbody Bag Urban Outfitters Get it here

14 Oliver Circle Leather Crossbody Bag In Tangerine Nordstrom Rack Get it here

15 Small Circle Straw Round Crossbody Bag Urban Outfitters Get it here