HUFFPOST FINDS
05/01/2018 04:00 pm ET

15 Darling Circle Bags To Complete Your Spring Wardrobe

Your ultimate roundup for round bags 💁
headshot
By Brittany Nims

There’s no way around it, circle bags are here to stay.

Style icons, from Meghan Markle with her Chloé Pixie round bag to Solange Knowles and her forest green Mansur Gavriel circle shoulder bag, have been donning these round accessories for months. 

Meghan Markle and her&nbsp;<a href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/941445/chloe/pixie-suede-and-textured-leather-
Joe Giddens - PA Images via Getty Images
Meghan Markle and her Chloé Pixie round bag

Because we believe there’s no such thing as too many bags, we’ve rounded up the ultimate collection of round bags, so you can fill the circular hole in your wardrobe. From round wicker tote bags to leather crossbody circle bags, we’ve got what you’re looking for. 

Take a look at our 15 favorite circle bags below: 

  • 1 Soft Yellow Circle Purse
    Get it <a href="https://baggu.com/products/circle-purse-2-natural?variant=1776300064775" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Baggu
    Get it here
  • 2 Circular Tote Bag
    Get it <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/circular-tote-bag" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Anthropologie
    Get it here
  • 3 Sole Society Smooth Circle Crossbody Bag
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/sole-society-smooth-circle-crossbody/4875769" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 4 Romina Wicker Crossbody Bag
    Get it <a href="https://www.jmclaughlin.com/romina-wicker-crossbody-bag.html" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    JMcLaughlin
    Get it here
  • 5 Round Black Leather Circle Bag
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/554504718/round-black-leather-bag-circle-bag-round?ref=pla_similar_listing_top-2
    Etsy // LadyBirdesign
    Get it here
  • 6 Large Circle Straw Tote Bag
    Get it <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/large-circle-straw-tote-bag" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here
  • 7 The Juno Circle Crossbody Bag
    Get it <a href="https://www.madewell.com/madewell_category/BAGS/crossbodybags/PRDOVR~H6621/H6621.jsp" target="_blank">here</a
    Madewell
    Get it here
  • 8 Tambourine Roundy Bag
    Get it <a href="https://www.freepeople.com/shop/tambourine-roundy-bag/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    FreePeople
    Get it here
  • 9 Burnished Pecan Circle Straw Crossbody Bag
    Get it <a href="https://www.jcrew.com/us/p/womens_category/handbags/crossbodybags/circle-straw-crossbody-bag/J5533" target="_
    JCrew
    Get it here
  • 10 OAD Circle Crossbody Bag
    Get it <a href="https://www.shopbop.com/circle-cross-body-bag-oad/vp/v=1/1589581669.htm" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Shopbop
    Get it here
  • 11 Woven Raffia Circle Bag Tote
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nordstrom-woven-raffia-circle-bag/4718452" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 12 Baggu Small Canvas Shoulder Bag
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/baggu-small-canvas-shoulder-bag/4659041" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 13 Circle Straw Crossbody Bag
    Get it <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/circle-straw-crossbody-bag" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here
  • 14 Oliver Circle Leather Crossbody Bag In Tangerine
    Get it <a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/2444622?color=TANGERINE" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Nordstrom Rack
    Get it here
  • 15 Small Circle Straw Round Crossbody Bag
    Get it <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/small-circle-straw-round-crossbody-bag" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

headshot
Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Shoppable
15 Darling Circle Bags To Complete Your Spring Wardrobe
CONVERSATIONS