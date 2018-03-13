18 Gorgeous Maternity Swimsuits That Don't Look Like Maternity Swimsuits

Pregnant women are often told not to invest too much in maternity clothing because they won’t be able to wear most of it after their pregnancy, which is true. Instead of buying an entirely new wardrobe during pregnancy, many women turn to online consignment shops like Swap.com and ThredUp to find maternity wardrobe staples at wallet-friendly prices.

But, there are some clothing items you’d probably prefer to own first-hand, like swimwear. Maternity swimsuit shopping is its own personal kind of hell, but there are places to find flattering styles ― from plus-size maternity to one-piece looks you won’t hate to wear.

Some tips to keep in mind when shopping for a maternity swimsuit:

Your old two-piece swimsuit might work just fine, if you don’t mind showing your belly

Take a spin through the plus-size section for swim tops that’ll give you the room you need

Consider a two-piece style instead of a one-piece look for quicker bathroom breaks

Halter-top styles are ideal for chest support, coverage, and will give you room to grow

Look for tops and bottoms with adjustable sizing and side ties ― they’ll grow with you

Whether you’re planning a spring-break getaway or a last-minute babymoon ahead of your due date, we’ve got your swimwear choices in the bag.

Below, 18 stunning maternity swimsuits that don’t look like maternity swimsuits:

1 Mauve Caged Front Maternity Bikini Top Pink Blush Get it here

2 ASOS Maternity Floral Embroidered Frill Bardot Swimsuit ASOS Get it here

3 Maternity Crochet Flyaway Tankini Target Get it here

4 High-Rise Women's Maternity Bikini Bottoms Lands End Get them here

5 Multi-Floral Print Ruffle Maternity Bikini Top Pink Blush Get it here

6 ASOS Maternity Contrast Mono Stripe Swimsuit ASOS Get it here

7 Polka Dot Adjustable Maternity Bikini Seraphine Get it here

8 Striped Maternity Swim Top Destination Maternity Get it here

9 Multi-Color Palm Wrap Front Plus Maternity Tankini Top Pink Blush Get it here

10 Ruffle Front Maternity One Piece Swimsuit Motherhood Get it here

11 Solid One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit Nordstrom Get it here

12 ASOS DESIGN Maternity High Neck Halter Tankini Top ASOS Get it here

13 Halter Maternity Tankini Swimsuit Motherhood Get it here

14 HATCH x Marysia Two-Piece Bikini Swimsuit Hatch Get it here

15 Plus Size Babydoll Maternity Swim Top Motherhood Get it here

16 Maternity Rashguard Swimsuit Nordstrom Get it here

17 Black Mesh Panel One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit Pink Blush Get it here

18 Polka Dot Maternity Tankini Top Thyme Maternity Get it here