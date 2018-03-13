HUFFPOST FINDS
03/13/2018 04:55 pm ET

18 Gorgeous Maternity Swimsuits That Don't Look Like Maternity Swimsuits

Plus, tips for buying a maternity swimsuit you'll love.
By Brittany Nims
cdwheatley via Getty Images
Pregnant women are often told not to invest too much in maternity clothing because they won’t be able to wear most of it after their pregnancy, which is true. Instead of buying an entirely new wardrobe during pregnancy, many women turn to online consignment shops like Swap.com and ThredUp to find maternity wardrobe staples at wallet-friendly prices.

But, there are some clothing items you’d probably prefer to own first-hand, like swimwear. Maternity swimsuit shopping is its own personal kind of hell, but there are places to find flattering styles ― from plus-size maternity to one-piece looks you won’t hate to wear. 

Some tips to keep in mind when shopping for a maternity swimsuit: 

  • Your old two-piece swimsuit might work just fine, if you don’t mind showing your belly
  • Take a spin through the plus-size section for swim tops that’ll give you the room you need
  • Consider a two-piece style instead of a one-piece look for quicker bathroom breaks
  • Halter-top styles are ideal for chest support, coverage, and will give you room to grow
  • Look for tops and bottoms with adjustable sizing and side ties ― they’ll grow with you

Whether you’re planning a spring-break getaway or a last-minute babymoon ahead of your due date, we’ve got your swimwear choices in the bag. 

Below, 18 stunning maternity swimsuits that don’t look like maternity swimsuits: 

  • 1 Mauve Caged Front Maternity Bikini Top
    Pink Blush
    Get it here
  • 2 ASOS Maternity Floral Embroidered Frill Bardot Swimsuit
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 3 Maternity Crochet Flyaway Tankini
    Target
    Get it here
  • 4 High-Rise Women's Maternity Bikini Bottoms
    Lands End
    Get them here
  • 5 Multi-Floral Print Ruffle Maternity Bikini Top
    Pink Blush
    Get it here
  • 6 ASOS Maternity Contrast Mono Stripe Swimsuit
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 7 Polka Dot Adjustable Maternity Bikini
    Seraphine
    Get it here
  • 8 Striped Maternity Swim Top
    Destination Maternity
    Get it here
  • 9 Multi-Color Palm Wrap Front Plus Maternity Tankini Top
    Pink Blush
    Get it here
  • 10 Ruffle Front Maternity One Piece Swimsuit
    Motherhood
    Get it here
  • 11 Solid One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 12 ASOS DESIGN Maternity High Neck Halter Tankini Top
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 13 Halter Maternity Tankini Swimsuit
    Motherhood
    Get it here
  • 14 HATCH x Marysia Two-Piece Bikini Swimsuit
    Hatch
    Get it here
  • 15 Plus Size Babydoll Maternity Swim Top
    Motherhood
    Get it here
  • 16 Maternity Rashguard Swimsuit
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 17 Black Mesh Panel One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
    Pink Blush
    Get it here
  • 18 Polka Dot Maternity Tankini Top
    Thyme Maternity
    Get it here

CONVERSATIONS