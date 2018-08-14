HUFFPOST FINDS
15 Cute Tote Bags For Bridesmaids

A bridesmaid gift they will actually use.
By Brittany Nims

It doesn’t matter whether you’re having an indoor or an outdoor wedding, a summer or a winter wedding, or a small family gathering or a big party. If you have bridesmaids, you’ll need a special thank you gift to let them know just how grateful you are to have them helping you on your special day. 

Unfortunately, finding useful and unique bridesmaid gifts is easier said than done. There are plenty of bridesmaids gifts that aren’t jewelry, but sometimes practical gifting is the way to go. That’s why we’ve found some of the cutest bridesmaid tote bags they’re sure to use over and over again. 

Below, 15 cute tote bags for bridesmaids

  • 1
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/512591165/wedding-thank-you-gift-personalised?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_s
    Etsy // ThePersonalWeddingCo
    Get it on Etsy, $15.82+. 
  • 2
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/507247949/bridal-party-tote-bags-bridesmaid-totes" target="_blank">Etsy</a>,
    Etsy // keeplifesimpledesign
    Get it on Etsy, $7.65+. 
  • 3
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/486792288/scorpio-constellation-cotton-tote-bag?ref=related-5" target="_blank
    Etsy // AdnilBoutique
    Get it on Etsy, $9.50+. 
  • 4
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/605503658/bridesmaid-tote-qty-1-personalized" target="_blank">Etsy</a>, $21.5
    Etsy // ConfettiMommaParty
    Get it on Etsy, $21.59. 
  • 5
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/616834030/personalized-jute-bags-personalized?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_s
    Etsy // HandLetteringLaura
    Get it on Etsy, $15. 
  • 6
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/258180426/set-of-4-personalized-bridesmaid-bag?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_
    Etsy // WeddingsByTwoSisters
    Get it on Etsy, $80 for set of 4. 
  • 7
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/490277986/bridal-party-tote-bags-bridesmaid-tote?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;g
    Etsy // ModParty
    Get it on Etsy, $18. 
  • 8
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/594388765/wedding-tote-bag-custom-wedding-tote-bag?ga_order=most_relevant&amp
    Etsy // WhoDoesntWantThat
    Get it on Etsy, $10. 
  • 9
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/151488699/dandelion-tote-bag-wildflower-gift-cute?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;
    Etsy // alittlelark
    Get it on Etsy, $17.55. 
  • 10
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/539699444/bridesmaid-bag-be-my-bridesmaid?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_searc
    Etsy // KellyConnorDesigns
    Get it on Etsy, $17.08+. 
  • 11
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/232591759/personalized-bridesmaid-gift-bridesmaid?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;
    Etsy // boRann
    Get it on Etsy, $34.21. 
  • 12
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/462806088/rachel-font-bridesmaid-bag-first-name?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga
    Etsy // indigotangerine
    Get it on Etsy, $45+. 
  • 13
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/591354049/bridesmaid-bags-bridesmaid-tote?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_searc
    Etsy // DailyGraceDesign
    Get it on Etsy, $12. 
  • 14
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/498528754/bridal-party-gifts-bridesmaid-totes?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_s
    Etsy // GracefulGreetingCo
    Get it on Etsy, $10.80. 
  • 15
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/594028463/set-of-6-bridesmaid-bags-bridesmaid-tote?ga_order=most_relevant&amp
    Etsy // WhoDoesntWantThat
    Get it on Etsy, $36 for set of 6. 

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

