It doesn’t matter whether you’re having an indoor or an outdoor wedding, a summer or a winter wedding, or a small family gathering or a big party. If you have bridesmaids, you’ll need a special thank you gift to let them know just how grateful you are to have them helping you on your special day.

Unfortunately, finding useful and unique bridesmaid gifts is easier said than done. There are plenty of bridesmaids gifts that aren’t jewelry, but sometimes practical gifting is the way to go. That’s why we’ve found some of the cutest bridesmaid tote bags they’re sure to use over and over again.

Below, 15 cute tote bags for bridesmaids:

1 Etsy // ThePersonalWeddingCo Get it on Etsy , $15.82+.

2 Etsy // keeplifesimpledesign Get it on Etsy , $7.65+.

3 Etsy // AdnilBoutique Get it on Etsy , $9.50+.

4 Etsy // ConfettiMommaParty Get it on Etsy , $21.59.

5 Etsy // HandLetteringLaura Get it on Etsy , $15.

6 Etsy // WeddingsByTwoSisters Get it on Etsy , $80 for set of 4.

7 Etsy // ModParty Get it on Etsy , $18.

8 Etsy // WhoDoesntWantThat Get it on Etsy , $10.

9 Etsy // alittlelark Get it on Etsy , $17.55.

10 Etsy // KellyConnorDesigns Get it on Etsy , $17.08+.

11 Etsy // boRann Get it on Etsy , $34.21.

12 Etsy // indigotangerine Get it on Etsy , $45+.

13 Etsy // DailyGraceDesign Get it on Etsy , $12.

14 Etsy // GracefulGreetingCo Get it on Etsy , $10.80.

15 Etsy // WhoDoesntWantThat Get it on Etsy , $36 for set of 6.