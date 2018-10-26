Cynthia Erivo Sings Lullaby To Migrant Children Separated From Families

Cynthia Erivo can now add “bilingual chanteuse” to her ever-expanding résumé.

The Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony-winning singer-actress is featured on the new benefit album, “Singing You Home: Children’s Songs for Family Reunification.” As seen in the video above, exclusively on HuffPost, Erivo lends her vocals to “Si Pudiera Leer Tus Sueños” (or “If I Could Read Your Dreams”), written by Luis Pescetti and María Pien.

She joins Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Idina Menzel and other powerhouse performers on “Singing You Home,” out Friday on Ghostlight Records. Sales of the seven-track album ― a collection of children’s songs, performed in both Spanish and English ― benefit Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, which aids migrant children separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, and Artists Striving to End Poverty.

Listen to Cynthia Erivo singing “Si Pudiera Leer Tus Sueños” below.

“Singing You Home” was conceived by singer-actress Laura Benanti, who duets with Isabella Preston on the album and is a co-producer.

“These kids are still not living in conditions that are appropriate for children and, most importantly, they’re away from their parents,” Benanti told “Entertainment Tonight.” “I just want to really draw attention to the fact that this is still happening, that the number of children is increasing daily because the zero-tolerance policy is insane.”

It’s been a prolific fall season for Erivo, best known to American audiences for her star-making performance in the 2015 revival of “The Color Purple” on Broadway.

She hit the big screen this year in “Widows” and “Bad Times at the El Royale,” and is slated to play abolitionist Harriet Tubman in a forthcoming biopic, “Harriet.”