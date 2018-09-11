POLITICS
09/11/2018 01:54 pm ET Updated 6 minutes ago

Cynthia Nixon Orders Cinnamon Raisin Bagel With Lox And Onions

The New York gubernatorial candidate sparked culinary controversy at Zabar's deli.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Cynthia Nixon’s sweet talk got her flak on the campaign trail.

The “Sex and the City” actress and New York gubernatorial candidate was filmed recently ordering a cinnamon raisin bagel with lox at a famous New York City deli. That sparked outrage from foodies who wouldn’t dare upset the savory balance of a traditional bagel and schmear, especially when paired with lox, onions, capers and tomato as Nixon requested.

A video shot by Gothamist on Sunday (see below) captured the action at fine-foods emporium Zabar’s. Rebecca Katz, an adviser for Nixon, tried “with good reason, to dissuade us from filming the harrowing scene,” the site wrote.

The 52-year-old candidate, who’s challenging incumbent Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary on Thursday, later said it was her “go-to” and “it’s pretty delicious.”

A recent poll has Nixon trailing Cuomo by a large margin. Her bagel preference didn’t score her points with culinary critics either. “Lox her up,” Canada’s National Post wrote.

Progressive or repulsive, people?

Here’s a spread of Twitter reaction:

headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

New York City Breakfast Cynthia Nixon Governor Of New York Bagels
Cynthia Nixon Orders Cinnamon Raisin Bagel With Lox And Onions
CONVERSATIONS