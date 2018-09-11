Cynthia Nixon’s sweet talk got her flak on the campaign trail.
The “Sex and the City” actress and New York gubernatorial candidate was filmed recently ordering a cinnamon raisin bagel with lox at a famous New York City deli. That sparked outrage from foodies who wouldn’t dare upset the savory balance of a traditional bagel and schmear, especially when paired with lox, onions, capers and tomato as Nixon requested.
A video shot by Gothamist on Sunday (see below) captured the action at fine-foods emporium Zabar’s. Rebecca Katz, an adviser for Nixon, tried “with good reason, to dissuade us from filming the harrowing scene,” the site wrote.
The 52-year-old candidate, who’s challenging incumbent Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary on Thursday, later said it was her “go-to” and “it’s pretty delicious.”
A recent poll has Nixon trailing Cuomo by a large margin. Her bagel preference didn’t score her points with culinary critics either. “Lox her up,” Canada’s National Post wrote.
Progressive or repulsive, people?
Here’s a spread of Twitter reaction: