Cynthia Nixon’s sweet talk got her flak on the campaign trail.

The “Sex and the City” actress and New York gubernatorial candidate was filmed recently ordering a cinnamon raisin bagel with lox at a famous New York City deli. That sparked outrage from foodies who wouldn’t dare upset the savory balance of a traditional bagel and schmear, especially when paired with lox, onions, capers and tomato as Nixon requested.

A video shot by Gothamist on Sunday (see below) captured the action at fine-foods emporium Zabar’s. Rebecca Katz, an adviser for Nixon, tried “with good reason, to dissuade us from filming the harrowing scene,” the site wrote.

The 52-year-old candidate, who’s challenging incumbent Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary on Thursday, later said it was her “go-to” and “it’s pretty delicious.”

A recent poll has Nixon trailing Cuomo by a large margin. Her bagel preference didn’t score her points with culinary critics either. “Lox her up,” Canada’s National Post wrote.

Progressive or repulsive, people?

Here’s a spread of Twitter reaction:

I will not tweet about the dill in Cynthia Nixon’s bagel photo I will not tweet about the dill in Cynthia Nixon’s bagel photo I will not tweet about the dill in Cynthia Nixon’s bagel photo I will not tweet about the dill — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) September 11, 2018

Has Cynthia Nixon apologized for her bagel order yet? — Rachel Ayn Konick (@MsRachelAyn) September 11, 2018

my takeaway from the Cynthia Nixon bagel drama is that sweet and savory flavors very rarely belong together and cultural narratives that assert otherwise have tyrannically reigned for far too long — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) September 11, 2018

🤢🤢🤢I liked you Cynthia, I really did, but this is too progressive for my taste🤮

it's really making me

🤮

reconsider

🤮

Cynthia Nixon Orders Cinnamon Raisin Bagel With... Lox And Capers https://t.co/Hu5kvQwtj0 via @Gothamist — Seth Hillinger (@hill) September 11, 2018

In light of the monstrosity that is Cynthia Nixon eating smoked salmon on a cinnamon raisin bagel, I also remind you that purchasing or enjoying "pumpkin spice” anything is legit grounds for revocation of your citizenship. — Adam Feuerstein (@adamfeuerstein) September 10, 2018

the cynthia nixon bagel order is bad but not as bad as my ex girlfriend (an observant jew) who ordered FRENCH TOAST BAGELS with STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE — jesse (@_jorts_) September 11, 2018

New York Media, why do a bagel-related scandal while all the Jews are out of the office? Why do this to us?



My go-to bagel order is lox spread on cinnamon raisin bagel. So @CynthiaNixon and I are BEST FRIENDS. — Eric L (((Silver))) (@El_Silvero) September 11, 2018