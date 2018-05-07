POLITICS
Cynthia Nixon Challenges Andrew Cuomo To 1-On-1 Televised Debate

The "Sex and the City" star teased that a two-candidate debate in the Democratic race for New York governor would ensure there's "nowhere to hide.”
By Nina Golgowski

New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to a one-on-one televised debate ahead of the November election, but Cuomo has rejected similar offers in the past.

The “Sex and the City” star on Monday extended an invitation to the governor in a provocative video on Twitter that poked at the governor’s past refusal to participate in two candidate debates on TV.

“I believe voters deserve to hear a frank and direct discussion of the real issues facing New Yorkers, and the difference between my progressive vision for this state, and Governor Cuomo’s centrist record,” Nixon says in the video.

She adds that a debate hosted by New York’s WABC will be “no huge multi-candidate free-for-all like you always insist on. One on one. No distractions, and nowhere to hide.”

Cuomo, who is seeking his third term in office, declined to debate his 2014 primary opponent Zephyr Teachout. He also shunned a televised one-on-one debate with his 2014 Republican challenger Rob Astorino. A radio debate was offered by Cuomo’s team instead, but Astorino declined that proposal.

Cuomo had not publicly responded to Nixon’s invitation by Monday afternoon. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A refusal to participate in a debate with Nixon could be seen as him having more to lose than gain from such a forum. A survey published last week from Quinnipiac University gave him a lead over Nixon of 22 percentage points.

Earlier polls showed Cuomo as much as 40 percentage points ahead of Nixon, The New York Times reported.

“She’s not a present threat at this stage,” Peter A. Brown, the assistant director of the Quinnipiac poll, told the Times. “But she’s got four months.”

