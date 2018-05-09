Cynthia Nixon Wants New Yorkers To 'Vote For The Homo, Not For The Cuomo'

New York gubernatorial challenger Cynthia Nixon took more swipes at incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) this week and even introduced a catchy phrase: “Vote for the homo, not for the Cuomo.”

On Tuesday, Nixon gave her rebuttal to the annual Legislative Correspondents Association dinner in a speech replete with snarky comments and witticisms about Cuomo.

“Cuomo thinks that I should stick to acting, but after seeing Cuomo try to play the part of a progressive, I think he should stick to politics,” said the former “Sex and the City” star.

“His performance has not been very convincing of late. You might say he’s an unqualified thespian,” Nixon added.

Her comment was a nod to former New York City Council speaker and mayoral candidate Christine Quinn’s dismissal of Nixon as an “unqualified lesbian.” Quinn later apologized, but the phrase lives on.

Drew Angerer via Getty Images

Nixon also dinged Cuomo for appearing to change his stances on climate change, restoring voting rights, banning plastic bags and more since she announced her candidacy.

“It’s called the ‘Cynthia Effect’... Before this campaign is over, he’ll be getting arrested, protesting his own administration,” she quipped.

But none of Nixon’s remarks got as much applause as her “Vote for the homo, not for the Cuomo” line, which has historical precedent. During the 1977 New York City mayoral campaign, when Ed Koch ran against Cuomo’s father, Mario Cuomo, flyers appeared that read, “Vote for Cuomo, Not the Homo.”

Nixon ended her remarks by suggesting that the younger Cuomo come out of the closet ... as a Republican.