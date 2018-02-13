Kim Cattrall Shows Cynthia Nixon Some Love After Slamming Sarah Jessica Parker

Since plans for a third “Sex and the City” movie were scrapped, things have been about as messy as that time the women all went to Abu Dhabi.

After series star Sarah Jessica Parker announced in September that the planned sequel was officially not happening, she’s been at odds with co-star Kim Cattrall, whose rumored on-set behavior and last-minute departure from the project reportedly caused the shutdown ― though Cattrall has insisted otherwise.

However, the story took a tragic turn when Cattrall’s brother Chris was found dead in Canada days after he went missing. Both Parker and co-star Cynthia Nixon expressed their condolences over social media, but the two received very different responses.

Instagram

Cattrall initially thanked her “Sex and the City” co-stars and fans for their support. But in a separate post days later, she specifically dragged Parker for “exploiting” the tragedy in an attempt to “restore [her] nice girl persona.”

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Cattrall captioned the post. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend.”

A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall) on Feb 10, 2018 at 5:20am PST

Cattrall’s response to Nixon, meanwhile, was completely different:

“Cynthia, hearing your voice meant so much to me,” she wrote on the post before disabling the comments, according to Us Weekly. “Thank you for reaching out. Love Kim #SexandtheCity.”

While it’s not clear whether Nixon had some additional form of communication with Cattrall during her time of need, it’s evident that their relationship is on far better terms.

Us Weekly

Parker has been in the midst of a press tour ahead of the second season of her HBO series, “Divorce.” Asked to comment multiple times about her relationship with Cattrall, Parker said she was “just heartbroken,” and added, “I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience.”

Parker’s close friend, Andy Cohen, has also come to her defense, saying he believes “there’s only one person fighting here.”

“When you’re doing press, you’re asked the same questions about what’s going on. So people, I’m sure, were like, ‘What do you think of what happened?’” he said on his radio show. “And she simply and concisely expressed her condolences. I would not call that exploiting a tragedy. What was she supposed to do? Say something bad? I don’t understand.”