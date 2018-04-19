Cynthia Nixon broke down why celebrities becoming involved in politics wasn’t always such a bad thing on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

The “Sex and the City” star, who is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo for New York governor in the state’s Democratic primary this year, agreed with host Stephen Colbert that having a former reality TV star in the form of Donald Trump in the Oval Office “is not working out very well.”

But there’s nothing “inherently wrong with celebrity in politics,” said Nixon.

“It gives you a platform, but it’s what you choose to do with that platform,” she added. “Do you choose to give yourself and other 1 percenters a massive tax break that they don’t need? Or do you choose to advocate for important things that need your voice, like LGBTQ equality or women’s health or women’s rights.”