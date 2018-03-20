Cynthia Nixon Got Stuck On The Subway On Her Way To Talk About Fixing The Subway

Oh, the irony.

Tony Award-winning actress Cynthia Nixon was on her way to her first event as a New York gubernatorial candidate on Tuesday — to speak about fixing New York City’s dysfunctional subway system, among other things — when her train went out of service.

Rebecca Katz, a political operative who worked on Bill de Blasio’s 2013 campaign for mayor of New York, was traveling with Nixon and shared a photo of her getting off the stopped train.

“That thing when you’re headed to talk about fixing the subways and your train goes out of service #CuomosMTA,” Katz wrote.

That thing when you’re headed to talk about fixing the subways and your train goes out of service. #CuomosMTA pic.twitter.com/3DfJBpjrDa — Rebecca Katz (@RebeccaKKatz) March 20, 2018

When she reached the event at Bethesda Healing Center in Brooklyn, she told the audience she had made it “just in the nick of time,” due to delays on “Cuomo’s MTA.”

Nixon criticized Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration, calling it an “exercise in living with disappointment, dysfunction and dishonesty,” according to the Associated Press.

Nixon accused Cuomo of creating inequality via tax cuts that favor corporations and wealthy New Yorkers, and said the state should focus on issues like fully funding public schools, reforming campaign finance rules and — with the topic fresh on her mind — getting the Metropolitan Transit Authority, which oversees the subway, to fix the system.

Nixon, best known for her role as Miranda Hobbes on the HBO series “Sex and the City,” announced her campaign in an ad released Monday.

I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018

In the video, Nixon accuses Cuomo of failing to fix “our broken subway,” a hot-button issue for many New Yorkers, especially after 2017’s “summer of hell,” when extensive delays regularly caused crowding on the subways and platforms.

Nixon’s candidacy has already drawn opposition from former City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, who told the New York Post Tuesday, that “[Nixon]’s an accomplished actress, a supporter of political causes and that’s a good thing ... But she’s never run an organization. This is a time to move away from celebrity and toward progressive leadership.”

That celebrity did prompt a number of “Sex and the City”-themed responses on Twitter:

