Cynthia Nixon Issues Progressive Call To Arms: ‘Time Is Up For Corporate Democrats’

WASHINGTON ― New York gubernatorial challenger Cynthia Nixon said she embraces the disdain of the so-called “Democratic establishment,” in a Friday speech to progressives, calling on her fellow political newcomers to take over the party.

“We may have come here today from different states, from different backgrounds and for different reasons. But everyone here today has something in common: The Democratic establishment didn’t want us to run,” Nixon said to an audience of hundreds participating in the Progressive Change Campaign Committee’s candidate training. “Well that’s too bad, because here we are.”

“We’ve tried it their way. We’ve seen the results. If 2016 taught us anything, it’s that Democrats can’t just give voters something to vote against,” she continued. “We have to give them something to vote for.”

Nixon, a Democrat and education activist best known for her starring role in HBO’s hit series “Sex and the City,” faces an uphill climb in her left-wing challenge of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D). However, the loud ovations she received in a ballroom at the Omni Shoreham Hotel suggest she is already a favorite with the party’s progressive base.

For rank-and-file liberals still reeling from the 2016 election loss, Nixon’s bid has a natural appeal. In Cuomo, Nixon is taking on one of the most powerful Democrats in the country.

The governor has considerable progressive accomplishments, including same-sex marriage, gun regulations and more recently a $15 minimum wage and paid family leave, which requires employers to provide paid time off to care for family members.

But Cuomo’s fiscally conservative budgetary policy and reputation for heavy-handed governance have earned him a national reputation as a transactional moderate leader.

A particular sore point is Cuomo’s alleged tolerance of a breakaway faction of Democrats that have enabled Republicans to control the state Senate chamber despite consistent Democratic numerical majorities since 2012. Until last week, a group of eight Democratic state senators was part of a GOP-aligned Independent Democratic Conference, and a ninth Democrat, Simcha Felder, caucuses with Republicans.

The Democratic Assembly has passed progressive bills to create a state-level single-payer system and combat climate change, but thanks to the IDC and Felder, the GOP-controlled Senate has prevented the sweeping legislation for coming up for a vote.

Nixon made Cuomo’s coziness with the IDC a major campaign theme.

But last week, Cuomo brokered a deal for the IDC to return to the mainline Democratic Senate caucus. Felder is still caucusing with the GOP, however. And for many progressive activists, the timing of the rapprochement ― coming as it did, after Cuomo had already hammered out a more moderate budget with the IDC’s help ― meant the move was too little too late.

Nixon too remains dissatisfied, likening Cuomo last week to someone who set his “own house on fire and watched it burn for eight years.”

“Finally turning on a hose doesn’t make you a hero,” she said.

Cuomo gave Nixon some ammunition for her argument on Thursday evening when activists captured him on camera arriving at a fundraiser for the IDC.

Usually, @NYGovCuomo at least waits until AFTER the election to start breaking his promises. This time, he barely waited eight days. Even for a shameless politician who routinely says one thing then does another, this may be a new record. https://t.co/MEANbrCZQt — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) April 13, 2018

On Friday, Nixon made clear that the main fight in New York is still between progressive Democrats and the more cautious establishment that Cuomo embodies.

“Andrew Cuomo and the Trump Democrats of the IDC brokered a backroom deal to hand power to the Republicans to ensure many of our progressive priorities die in the Senate,” Nixon said.