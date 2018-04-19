Cynthia Nixon Would 'Rather Be The Good Nixon Than The Bad Cuomo'

New York gubernatorial challenger Cynthia Nixon took a swipe at incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo during an appearance on “The Late Show″ Wednesday.

Host Stephen Colbert jokingly asked the “Sex and the City” star about her campaign slogan, and the jabs began.

“Why ‘Cynthia for New York?’ Why not ‘Nixon for New York?’” asked Colbert.

Nixon told a story of her mother to explain why “Nixon for New York” conjures former President Richard Nixon, and it quickly turned into a dig at Cuomo.

“My mother used to say, she grew up during World War II with a father named Adolf and she lived through the 1970s with a husband named Nixon. So I am aware of the dubious nature of my last name. But I have to say, if given a choice, I would rather be the good Nixon than the bad Cuomo,” she said.

Damn, Cynthia.

“If I was given a choice, I’d rather be the good Nixon than the bad Cuomo.” @CynthiaNixon #LSSC pic.twitter.com/RpBt5EjYak — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 19, 2018

The Democratic candidate went on to explain that she’s running because she’s a “lifelong New Yorker” who loves the state and knows “we could do so much better.”

“Because we’re a blue state, we’re a proudly Democratic state, but we’ve got a governor in there who governs like a Republican ... All of the progressive things that California is doing and Oregon and Washington ― campaign finance reform, voting reform, fully funding our schools, and being a leader in renewable energy and enacting real criminal justice reform,” said Nixon.

“This is the kind of stuff we want to be doing in New York. We want to be closing racial and economic inequity here and we’re just not.”

Cuomo led Nixon by 31 percentage points in a recent poll, down from 47 points one month earlier.

Many on social media have remarked that Nixon’s campaign is already inspiring change:

even if @CynthiaNixon 's candidacy for NY governor isn't successful, the fact that she has made Andrew Cuomo so shit-scared that he's actually doing things he should have been doing for years is a victory — audible gasp (@morninggloria) April 18, 2018

i wish cynthia nixon had been running against andrew cuomo for the last eight years https://t.co/KDB2ruVy3X — Max Read (@max_read) April 18, 2018

The ONLY reason Cuomo is doing this is because Cynthia Nixon is challenging him. Why didn’t he have the courage to do this his first year? Or second? Or third? Or last year? https://t.co/Dn5ibCKazd — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 18, 2018

Cynthia Nixon getting credit for anything vaguely decent Andrew Cuomo does in the next few months is both accurate and such a poetically just fate for Cuomo. — Ethan Chiel (@ethanchiel) April 18, 2018

Cynthia Nixon has been campaigning for like five minutes and has taken Andrew Cuomo from demanding disabled people be employed as traffic cones to declaring a worker’s soviet in Utica — a fan of the super bowl champion eagles 🦅 (@usarsnl) April 18, 2018