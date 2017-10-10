Manhattan DA Swept Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Under The Rug, Report Alleges

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. had evidence of Harvey Weinstein’s sexually predatory behavior toward a woman, but didn’t pursue the case, according to an explosive New Yorker piece published Tuesday.

The story describes how model and former Miss Italy contestant Ambra Battilana Gutierrez accepted a meeting with Weinstein in March 2015. During the meeting, she told the outlet, Weinstein groped her breasts and put his hands up her skirt.

Gutierrez went to the New York Police Department, which counseled her to meet with Weinstein again the next day at his hotel, wearing a wire.

The New Yorker published the recorded audio of their exchange.

“Oh, please, I’m sorry, just come on in,” Weinstein tells Gutierrez. “I’m used to that. Come on. Please.”

“You’re used to that?” she replies.

“Yes,” Weinstein says. He later adds, “I won’t do it again.”

Weinstein, in conversation with Gutierrez, admits to groping her. Here’s the audio: https://t.co/zSQbK5NV0c pic.twitter.com/vmrrSUp43w — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) October 10, 2017

A police investigation ensued, at which point hit pieces about Gutierrez’s past began to appear in the tabloids, she said. After two weeks, Vance didn’t file any charges.

“This case was taken seriously from the outset, with a thorough investigation conducted by our Sex Crimes Unit. After analyzing the available evidence, including multiple interviews with both parties, a criminal charge is not supported,” the DA’s office said in a statement at the time.

Yet a police source close to the investigation told the magazine that they had the evidence. “It’s a case that made me angrier than I thought possible, and I have been on the force a long time,” the source said.

Gutierrez couldn’t comment further since she had signed a nondisclosure agreement with Weinstein, “including an affidavit stating that the acts Weinstein admits to in the recording never happened,” the article says.

Vance’s campaign referred HuffPost to the DA’s office, which did not respond to a request for comment.