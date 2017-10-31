D2X Shares Soulful New Track, ‘Can I Live’ And Talks Staying True

That’s right kiddos, there is a lot more coming from the city of Chicago other than drill music and Chance the Rapper. Windy City has been synonymous with bars, and not the kind you get drinks from. We’re talking about bars in lyrical phrases, and Chicago has had its history of emcees who don’t lack on their bars. Here we have the powerful and relentless verbiage of Chicago artist, D2X. His flow is polished as he sounds nothing short of determined on track ‘Can I Live’. Stream the track above.