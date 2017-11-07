Da Nang: Tourism and Start-ups

Da Nang is a major city in Vietnam, third behind Ho Chi Minh and Ha Noi when you consider their economy and development. Da Nang is located near the opening end of the Han River, which is where it gets its name. With its proximity to the North-South railway and National Route 1A, Da Nang is a travel hub within Vietnam. Traveling from Da Nang is easy when you consider the railway, major transportation routes, as well as their protected port, and being home to the third largest international airport in the country. Boasting a young population, great international access via air and sea, Da Nang is positioning itself as an ideal emerging location for hi-tech businesses.

Marble Mountain View

While we visited Da Nang, we enjoyed the lush green environment. Vietnam has high regard for ensuring that there are green areas, even within an urban environment. So much so, Da Nang has just given the green light for a new green development to be built within the city. The city is surrounded by beaches on one side, and stunning mountains on the other. Be sure to hike to the top of the Marble Mountains, you can see for miles. For those that are physically disabled there is also an elevator to take you to the top. There are many other attractions within Da Nang, like the My Son ruins and the imperial city. Da Nang is also becoming quite well known for their food tours.

We saw many tourists especially from eastern Asia visiting Da Nang, due to its close proximity and being a transportation hub. Even so, it was not too crowded, and we were able to explore this beautiful city at our leisure. The traffic there can be a challenge to those who are unfamiliar with the system, but there are plenty public transportation options, and you’ll quickly adjust. Most taxi drivers can understand basic English, motorcycle taxis are available, and you can also get around via bicycle. Bicycles are one of the best ways to get around near the beach. Busses are also an option, and quite reliable. If you need help, locals are warm and welcoming, and will be more than happy to provide you with assistance.

While in Da Nang, we had opportunity to visit the Da Nang Business Incubator (DNES) and, at the recommendation of Andrew Rowan, the author of Startup Vietnam: Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the Socialist Republic. The DNES incubator is an innovative company established to support business start-ups in the Da Nang region. Established in January 2016, DNES supports start-ups by providing cooperative office spaces, workshops, mentors, networking events, and by investing in them. This program is at the forefront of creating the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Da Nang. It is because of this program, and the commitment of the government in Da Nang to create long-term entrepreneurial growth, that Da Nang is emerging at the forefront of Vietnam for international start-ups.

Frontier Law & Advisory at DNES

We also visited Frontier Law & Advisory, DNES’s anchor tenant. As an innovative self-proclaimed “disruptor” in the Vietnamese legal landscape, Frontier Law & Advisory uses a holistic approach to each and every client case, offering creative solutions for clients that are as practical as they are meaningful. It was an amazing experience, learning about the entrepreneurship support systems in Da Nang.