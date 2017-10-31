DACA and the crisis of connection

When I was applying to medical school, I volunteered on a hospital pediatric unit. One day I saw a little child who was about one, but so thin she might have been a Dachau victim. She was lying in what looked like a little incubator, all alone. I never saw anyone visit her.

This little girl had a syndrome called failure to thrive. There was no medical reason for her to be so thin, but she’d been abandoned by her mother and had no wish to eat. She’d been hospitalized so she could be fed through a tube.

Each time I went onto the floor, I would carefully lift that child up from her hospital nest, so I could hold her in my arms, and talk to her about all of the things she could look forward to in life: learning to read, riding a bicycle. I knew she couldn’t understand, but I wanted to fill her with something. What was it? Love, hope, something to live for.

One day she was gone. She’d been moved to another unit because she’d started to gain weight. I don’t know if my efforts to comfort her played any part but I hope they helped.

As anyone who has suffered from depression well knows, depression can cause loss of appetite, but this child’s loss of interest in food was so severe as to amount to a lack of interest in life. There is physical life and there is psychological, but at some point the two become one.

As the British pediatrician and psychoanalyst Donald Winnicott famously said, a baby needs a living connection with a mother, or some other caregiver, and the emotional nourishment which comes from that, in order to develop into his own person.

The growing child attaches first to caregivers, and later to other family members, friends, teachers, institutions like his school, and even to his country. All of this become part of the sense of self, and the sense of home.

And when these connections are torn asunder?

Sadly, we have a test case now, in the children and young adults known as DREAMers. The DREAMers have never been on safe ground here, but their sense of belonging has taken a real beating recently— and so has their confidence in having strong connections to those around them, and to the institutions of the United States.

Trump claims to love the DREAMers, but ordered Sessions to end the program protecting them. It’s hard to follow all of the wheeling, dealing, and broken deals since then, but the upshot’s clear: The DREAMers are under massive psychological attack.

Trump’s rapid changes of course and broken agreements, with the growing sense of danger and disorder all bring to mind Yeats’ poem about the end of civilization, The Second Coming. “Turning and turning in the widening gyre / The falcon cannot hear the falconer / … Things fall apart, the centre cannot hold, mere anarchy is loosed upon the world / The blood-dimmed tide is loosed and everywhere / the ceremony of innocence is lost.”

Whatever innocence or trust the DREAMers may once have had, they must have lost by now. Sessions has let DREAMers know they can’t hide much longer under the shelter of DACA; he’s got them in his sights. When announcing the end of DACA, Sessions repeatedly referred to these children and young adults as “illegal aliens” as if somehow he doesn’t see them as fully human.

Trump and those he’s brought closest to him politically seem to have a kind of lust for making people feel unwanted, rejected, less than. They like scaring people.

We can hear the menace everywhere, the beating wings. As one DACA youth said, “This is my home. It’s scary discovering you’re not safe in your own home.”

At best the DREAMers are in limbo. At worst, they’re at risk of losing the only home and the only country they’ve ever known.

What on earth is going to happen to them?

Let’s hope they don’t share the fate of immigrant children seeking asylum in Sweden. After learning appeals to stay in their adopted motherland had failed, and they would soon be deported, hundreds of these children have fallen into a coma-like state of psychic death from which they have not emerged.

They lie on stretchers in wards. As one doctor said, these children seem to have lost the will to live. They’re passive, inert, unreachable to those around them. They’ve devolved into failure to thrive children who must be fed through nasogastric tubes.

What’s been called, “the resignation syndrome” of the immigrant children in Sweden is in fact a state of profound psychological deadness caused by the trauma of catastrophic rejection.

The DREAMers may have some advantages over the immigrant children of Sweden — they’re strongly connected to each other through vigorous political organizing — but there’s no doubt they’re at tremendous risk.

We all are. According to the psychoanalyst W.D. Fairbairn and others, we’re motivated primarily by the hunger for meaningful human connections. Without those, all of us eventually fail to thrive.

Yet we’re finding the bonds that bind us under strain. Polls show 2/3rds of voters think Trump is doing more to divide the country than to bring us together.

Trump has been President for less than a year but already his hostility towards those seen as “other” —and it must be said that more and more of us fall into this category — and his contempt for the constitutional principles which hold us together have profoundly shaken our sense of ourselves as a nation.

Trump’s the man. He thinks so too. Trump wants us to see him as solitary, grand, indebted to no one. He turns with a vengeance on anyone who gets too close, as if sharing the limelight might make him feel diminished.

Although Trump has been called a loner by his biographer O’Brien and others, that scarcely describes what we’ve all seen: a violent antagonism to human connection.

Trump’s said he doesn’t trust people — but who can trust him? At times he almost seems to get a charge out of violating trust, as if that means he’s got the upper hand.

As the Washington Post noted in a recent headline, Trump betrays everyone — wives, business associates, contractors. He targets leaders of his own party for special humiliation, undercuts international allies, and refuses to honor our agreements with them.

Character really is destiny — but the character here is Trump’s and the destiny is ours. Trump may be a loner on a personal level and an isolationist on a political one but he’s acting in such as way as to not just to isolate us but estrange us from the rest of the world.

Trump’s taken to attacking whatever tenuous tie we had to North Korea. Say what you will, this isn’t business as usual. Kim Jong Un wasn’t shooting nuclear missiles before. Trump’s taunting tweets have brought us to the brink of nuclear war. He’s putting us under existential threat, yet we’ve made barely a peep.

Attacking by tweet enables Trump to evade control; he doesn’t like having his wings clipped by rules. But enduring the onslaught of Presidential tweets and bad news can feel like being under attack by Hitchcock’s birds. It’s hard to stay engaged without becoming confused and overwhelmed.

Many try to duck and cover. Although that’s a common reaction to traumatizing exposure, perhaps there’s something particularly damaging, dehumanizing even, about absorbing attacks to human bonds.

Living dead is on a spectrum. The immigrant children of Sweden are on the far end of it but plenty of people go through life with some measure of what’s been called the resignation syndrome; they feel numb and deadened, as if they’re just going through the motions of life.

Many of us are starting to show signs of this. It’s as if the possibility of nuclear war has become the new normal. Are we so stunned by blows to our common humanity that we’re already half deadened and locked in some dreamless state?

Are we really going to let this man tweet us into oblivion?

It’s hard to function when looking terror in the eye. Yet we need to pull ourselves together to reduce the threat.

Our children may be too young to bear this, and our parents may be too old. But perhaps the rest of us should try turning this around: Imagine for a moment being unbound too, bird-like soaring and turning in the empty sky. What would we see as we look down on the earth, and the nation, below?

Perhaps what the metaphysical poet and theologian John Donne saw in the 1600s when he wrote, “No man is an island / Entire of itself / Every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main … Therefore, never send to know for whom the bell tolls / It tolls for thee.”

For you. For me.

Trump shifts with the wind because nothing else moves him. Nothing but self-interest; he’s out for himself.

The rest of us need to look out for ourselves too — for all of us, in every race, every religion, every part of the world.

Trump is catalyzing a crisis of connection. He’s forcing us to the point of choice. We’re either in this together on some human level or each of us is in it — as Trump is — alone.

And we know how that would end. We can dive even deeper in time before Donne to Aristotle, who wrote in Politics, “Man is by nature a social animal” and then, “One by nature unsocial is also a lover of war.”

Let’s hope that doesn’t happen.

The DREAMers are some of the most visible and heartbreaking victims of this administration but they’re not the only ones. As Obama wrote when DACA was revoked, “Ultimately this is about basic decency… it’s about who we are as a people — and who we want to be.”