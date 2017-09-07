POLITICS
DACA And The Debt Ceiling

By Zach Young and Arthur Delaney

This week on So That Happened: President Trump struck a surprising deal with congressional Democrats to fund the government for only three months. The move was a slap in the face to Republicans but Trump reportedly raved about the news coverage. HuffPost White House Correspondent S.V. Date joins us to explain if there will be more of Trump collaborating with Democrats in the future.

The Trump administration announced it will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama initiative that spared hundreds of thousands of innocent kids from deportation. Trump himself then suggested he supported the original policy, so HuffPost immigration reporter Elise Foley is here to sort this out.

And a sitting Democratic senator is on trial for corruption. HuffPost Politics reporter Igor Bobic explains the surprisingly sordid allegations.

“So That Happened” was hosted and produced this week by Zach Young. Send us an email at sothathappened@huffingtonpost.com.

